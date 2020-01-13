The political vacuum in Haiti could allow the president to rule by decree | Haiti News

Haitian President Jovenel Moise could be ruling by decree at the end of this week, a scenario that, according to him, would help break the political stagnation of the Caribbean nation, but in which critics fear undermining their fragile democracy.

In the early hours of Monday, the president said the mandates of the deputies of the lower house and most of the senators formally expired because no successors were elected in October after the troubled country could not hold elections.

The power vacuum could give a significant blow to democratic governance in the poorest country in the Americas, three decades since the end of the Duvalier family dictatorship.

However, Moise believes that the margin of Haitian lawmakers is positive.

"The current situation is an opportunity to stop the permanent crisis," said Moise, who has been pressured by street protests and month-long opposition groups to resign or hold early elections.

"The biggest problem that Haiti has is the weakness of its public institutions," Moise told the Reuters News Agency in an interview.

Moise has faced widespread anger over inflation, rampant insecurity and allegations of corruption. Moise has denied any irregularities related to allegations of corruption, but waves of street protests have taken over the country in recent months, with calls for Moise to resign.

Haiti has had 15 presidents in the last 33 years.

Under its predecessor, Michel Martelly, the Haitian Parliament was dissolved in January 2015 when last-minute negotiations failed for an agreement that would have extended the mandates of legislators.

Martelly ruled by decree until the end of his term.

"Without the opposition, the government seems less legitimate," said Jake Johnston, senior research associate at the Center for Economic and Political Research in Washington, DC. "Will you make efforts to work for the whole or will you simply pursue your own agenda without checks and balances?"

Former banana exporter, Moise has been in his five-year term for almost three years. He won an October 2015 election that was later dismissed on charges of fraud; In January 2017, he was declared president after a repeated election in November 2016.

Moise's political base has been weak from the beginning. The electoral participation for the 2016 elections was low and 10 percent of the vote counting sheets were discarded due to irregularities. In a country of 10 million people, it received only 600,000 votes.

"He won an election, but there is a question about how much of a credible and legitimate mandate he provided given the extremely low participation and lack of faith in the democratic process," Johnston said.