The patient's failed implant literally fell from his breast

Another first for Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow.

the Botched the doctors meet Judy In this chilling clip of tonight's new episode, he discovers that medical miracle workers were stunned to hear the hopeful story of the patient's plastic surgery. After an initial breast augmentation more than two years earlier, Judy traveled abroad to undergo a personnel reduction procedure that generated alarming results.

"It felt like a great pressure on my chest," he explains about the initial set. "I had back pain and couldn't sleep."

Judy hoped that a doctor in the Dominican Republic could exchange her implants for a smaller pair, but while telling during her consultation with Nassif and Dubrow, the second surgery "was a terrible experience."

"I was so sick," he recalls, noticing the persistent fever and "wounds in (his) incisions,quot; that caused another visit to the hospital on his return to the United States. "It's as if they were opening," Judy says of the incision sites, which, as doctors clarify, meant that her "cells (were) dying."