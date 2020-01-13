The patient's failed implant literally fell from his breast

Another first for Drs. Paul Nassif Y Terry Dubrow.
the Botched the doctors meet Judy In this chilling clip of tonight's new episode, he discovers that medical miracle workers were stunned to hear the hopeful story of the patient's plastic surgery. After an initial breast augmentation more than two years earlier, Judy traveled abroad to undergo a personnel reduction procedure that generated alarming results.
"It felt like a great pressure on my chest," he explains about the initial set. "I had back pain and couldn't sleep."
Judy hoped that a doctor in the Dominican Republic could exchange her implants for a smaller pair, but while telling during her consultation with Nassif and Dubrow, the second surgery "was a terrible experience."
"I was so sick," he recalls, noticing the persistent fever and "wounds in (his) incisions,quot; that caused another visit to the hospital on his return to the United States. "It's as if they were opening," Judy says of the incision sites, which, as doctors clarify, meant that her "cells (were) dying."
Finally she was referred to the practice of plastic surgery by a specialist, where her right implant legitimately "fell,quot; from her chest and into the hand of a surprised medical assistant.
"I was hysterical," Judy recalls about the AP's reaction. "She said: & # 39; I had never seen this before & # 39;".
"Me neither," adds Dr. Dubrow. And his colleague is on the same page.
"I don't think any of us have done it," confirms Dr. Nassif equally surprised. But the fact that they are not familiar with this deeply disconcerting postoperative complication does not necessarily mean that they cannot solve it, right?
See what you think after seeing the full clip above.
Watch a new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only at E!