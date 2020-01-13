The parasite's director, Bong Joon-ho, talks about the Oscar Nods story

Parasite He is making history.
The movie, directed by Bong Joon-ho, I just received six nominations for the Oscars 2020. In addition to Best Movie, Parasite It is available for awards in categories such as International Feature Film, Production Design, Original Screenplay, Direction and Film Editing. This is a historical turn for Parasite, since the film is now the first South Korean film to be nominated in the categories of Best International Film and Feature Film. In addition, after Monday's announcement, Bong has become the first Korean filmmaker to get a Best Director nomination.
In the middle of the day of celebration, Bong spoke with E! News (through a translator) about historical nominations, calling them "great tomorrow,quot;.
"We weren't expecting all these nominations, so it's great that we saw a very good result," Bong told E! News, adding that it was particularly special to be "recognized for the trade of this film,quot; with the nominations for Best Production Design and Best Edition.
Bong is nominated for Best Director alongside the Irish& # 39; s Martin Scorsese, jester& # 39; s Todd Phillips, From 1917 Sam Mendes Y Once upon a time in Hollywood& # 39; s Quentin Tarantino. In his conversation with E! News, Bong said that just getting a nomination with the filmmakers he admires is already a victory.
"I am very honored to be nominated with them," Bong said. "I think this year there have been many excellent films, so the mere fact of being included among them seems that I have already won, it seems that I have already achieved everything."
Paul Drinkwater / NBC
Bong also told E! News that the cast of Parasite He is "very happy,quot; after the nominations, sharing that he has been in contact with the team members.
"This morning I talked with a lot of people and sent text messages from one place to another," Bong shared. "For everyone, this is the first time this has happened, the first time a Korean film has been nominated for these main categories. So, everyone is a bit stunned, very happy, nobody has gone through this experience, it is a shock for everyone ".
Bong shared that the only disappointment they had was that Song Kang-Ho, who was referred to as the "soul,quot; of the film, did not get a nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
"Despite the disappointment he must have felt, it was really encouraging for all the other crew members and for our entire team," Bong said. "He will continue with us on this trip, so this morning was very significant."
Parasite It has really been welcomed by audiences around the world. Many stars have also publicly praised the filming, as the president Barack Obama, who put Parasite on your list of favorite movies of 2019.
"I think Obama has great taste in movies," Bong told E! News with a laugh. "I really agree with Obama's list, there were great movies there. I was very grateful that he gave us a greeting."
Bong also shared that. Parasite It is a contemporary story that allows audiences around the world to think about "contemporary and urgent issues,quot; of today. So, the fact that the audience enjoyed the movie and that it went well at the box office, is very "significant."
It was only last week that Parasite won the award for best film – Foreign language in the 2020 golden balloons. We'll have to wait and see how the movie is doing in the Oscar when the 92 Academy Awards go on air on February 9!
