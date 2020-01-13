The parasite's director, Bong Joon-ho, talks about the Oscar Nods story

Parasite He is making history.

The movie, directed by Bong Joon-ho, I just received six nominations for the Oscars 2020. In addition to Best Movie, Parasite It is available for awards in categories such as International Feature Film, Production Design, Original Screenplay, Direction and Film Editing. This is a historical turn for Parasite, since the film is now the first South Korean film to be nominated in the categories of Best International Film and Feature Film. In addition, after Monday's announcement, Bong has become the first Korean filmmaker to get a Best Director nomination.

In the middle of the day of celebration, Bong spoke with E! News (through a translator) about historical nominations, calling them "great tomorrow,quot;.

"We weren't expecting all these nominations, so it's great that we saw a very good result," Bong told E! News, adding that it was particularly special to be "recognized for the trade of this film,quot; with the nominations for Best Production Design and Best Edition.