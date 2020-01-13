The Oscars, once again, criticized for the lack of diversity in 2020

Once again, new Academy Award nominations have made people tweet #OscarsSoWhite.

On Monday morning, the 2020 contestants were officially revealed, including Joaquin Phoenix, Tom Hanks Y Scarlett Johansson. However, amid the excitement caused by the Oscar nominations, criticism quickly arose when many realized that the list presented a recurring problem: a serious lack of diversity.

Of all the nominees in the four main performance categories this year, Cynthia Erivowho portrays Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic, was the only person of color that was recognized with a nomination, narrowly avoiding a completely white list of nominees in office.

The moment dates back to 2015, when April reign He used the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite to make fun of the totally white nominees who had just announced at that time, as many others were outraged at social networks. The following year, the same problem dominated the headlines.