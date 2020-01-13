The Latin American amateur champion in Mexico will receive an invitation to The Open | Golf news





Shane Lowry claimed her first main title at The Open in 2019

The winner of the Latin American Amateur Championship this week will receive a place in The Open for the first time.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

The event, played at Mayakoba in Mexico from January 16 to 19, also offers the winner an invitation to the Masters, the Amateur Championship and the US Amateur Championship. UU., As well as an exemption in the final stages of qualifying for the US Open. UU.

The Mexican Álvaro Ortiz is the defending champion, after finishing second place against Joaquín Niemann the previous year, and the event became the fifth amateur tournament that offers golfers the opportunity to try to qualify for the Open.

Niemann claimed a five-shot victory in 2018

"We are delighted to offer a place in The Open for the winner of the 2020 Latin American Amateur Championship," said Martin Slumbers, executive director of The R,amp;A.

"The championship has made great strides in the five years since it was first played and you just have to look at the success Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed on the tour to recognize the growing strength of the best players in this region."

Live golf Live

The winner must retain their fan status until after The Open to receive their exemption for this year's contest, which will take place at Royal St George's July 16-19.

The other amateur events where golfers can qualify for the final of the year are the Amateur Championship, the European Amateur Championship, the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship and the United States Amateur Championship.

Watch the Latin American Amateur Championship all week at Sky Sports Golf. The best moments will be available starting at midnight for all rounds of the tournament, with live coverage that will begin on Saturday from 5 p.m.