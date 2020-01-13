The hem of Emilia Clarke crashed while people talked about the fashion of the red carpet of Renee Zellweger

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery is being criticized online for dressing Renee Zellweger in monotonous attire while continuing to sweep the 2020 awards season. In addition to fans disappointed by Renee, they have also noted that Emilia Clarke attended the British Fashion Awards with hems poorly executed Now some suggest that Renee replace Petra as her stylist, before the Oscars. They are tired of seeing it appear in black and monotonous attire without bold jewels to compensate for the appearance with the color. Renee is also being criticized for wearing "boring,quot; hairstyles and not having enough makeup.

While it may be Renee's personal choice behind the muted looks (maybe she's just not fancy of extravagant colors), it's Emilia Clarke's hem that is making some fans think that Petra isn't giving enough effort to Create award-winning looks.

You can see a close-up of Emilia Clarke's hem below.

An Instagram user left the following comment.

"No one noticed that poorly executed temporary hem?"

Here are two Instagram photos of Petra with Emilia Clarke and the beautiful Schiaparelli dress with the uneven hem.

You may see a video that Schiaparelli shared with the dress and hem properly adapted below.

Fans are tired of seeing Renne dressed in solid black without jewelry like earrings or necklaces to add beauty and contrast. Renee's makeup has been so natural that it seems she is not wearing anything.

Here is Renee Zellweger in a black Dior dress at the Critics ’Choice Awards.

Fans have said enough about black dresses, we want to see Renee in color!

Here is Renee Zellweger, dressed in black Louis Vuitton at the AARP Awards. An Instagram follower left this comment.

"I should diversify his appearance … this is the same aspect as that of the Golden Globe, only of a different color … he can do better than this! She's going to do a strong campaign, it's time to take him to a higher level !!!!!!! "

There is no doubt that the favorite look of fans in Renee is the periwinkle blue dress, Armani Dior that she used for the Golden Globes. Many said they were delighted that she was not dressed in black and chose another color.

Renee was wearing black Jason Wu pants and a ruffled top for the Hollywood Film Festival.

What you think? Do you like the simple and natural approach that Renee has been serving on the red carpet or do you think Petra and Renee need to cheer things up a bit?

What do you think of Emilia Clarke's hem? Do you think he looked careless?



