The guy YG took off the stage says he's not a YG fan

Austin Joyner was expelled from the scene by rapper raised in Compton for refusing to say & # 39; f ** k Donald Trump & # 39; at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, in October 2019.

The guy who was humiliated on stage at the Mala Luna Music Festival in San Antonio, Texas, in October 2019, addressed the incident. Austin Joyner, who was expelled for refusing to say "f ** k Donald Trump, "he took his Twitter account over the weekend to give his version of the story, in addition to attaching a lyrics for the rapper raised in Compton.

In the January 10 publication, an 18-year-old accused YG of attacking him while praising the security guards who helped him. He also revealed that he was there for some of the other acts. "I didn't want to introduce myself that way. At no time did I mention anything about politics at the festival," he wrote in his account.

"As Americans, we have freedom of expression, and although I disagree with YG's hatred of President Trump, as a citizen, he is allowed to say what he wants," he continued. "However, he crossed a line when he caught my attention for not singing and tried to humiliate me and make the whole crowd turn against me in a threatening way."

When hitting the rapper, Joyner said: "You put a target on my back that night and you made me insecure at the festival. Fortunately, two security guards approached me after you kicked me out of the stage. They advised me to leave because they determined it was too risky for me to stay there at that time. "

"It took me a few months to forgive you completely, but I didn't want to respond to the incident until I forgive." "I forgave you on January 4, 2020. I really don't want to hold on to those kinds of feelings."

"I think you could even make the transition type Kanye west has done, "concluded the letter he wrote for YG." In the end, I want you to succeed, and I want you to become the man God designed you to be. "

In the video that circulated online about the incident, the rapper invited a fan to the stage to shout "F ** k Donald Trump." He told the fan: "I don't know if I want to shake your hand yet. Listen, I saw you in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said no. Then, as you don't know, I need you to decide tonight … Because I know that your mom, your dad, your grandmother, your grandfather are watching, I want you to say your name and say & # 39; F * * k Donald Trump. "

After looking hesitant, the fan refused to do so. That prompted YG to quickly ask his security to remove the fan from the stage. "Get his ** out of here," he said with the crowd cheering. "Take him out of the stage. Fuck out of here. He's a supporter of Donald Trump. Get his son out of here."

"Don't come to a whore show with YG on the whore bill if you're a Donald Trump supporter," YG added. "What the hell are you doing? Don't let your a ** go back to the crowd. Tell him that YG said it. Donald Trump is racist. Don't fuck with blacks, so if f ** k with Donald Trump, you're racist like f ** ky I can't f ** k with you. Period. "