The future confirms that he broke up with Lori Harvey – & # 39; I & # 39; m Single & # 39 ;!

Rapper Future and Steve Harvey's daughter, Lori Harvey, officially separated, confirmed the news from MTO.

The two officially separated two weeks ago, but they had been seen together in recent days.

But the two are NOT back together. And the future made it abundantly clear today.

The rapper continued with IG today, and made his new "single,quot; lifestyle known to everyone.

Watch it on Instagram:

Future and Lori Harvey had a dizzying romance. The two began dating in October and, in a few weeks, Lori moved to her Hollywood attic.

But things were not as good as Lori thought. Within a few weeks, Lori had moved out of Future's house and returned to Steve and Marjorie's Beverly Hills mansion.

Lori is currently on a family vacation in Jamaica, with Marjorie and her grandfather, celebrating her 85th birthday.

The future, on the other hand, was seen in Los Angeles last night, celebrating with multiple Insta models.