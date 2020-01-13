The former judge says that the judicial system in Cuba is against dissidents

A former high-ranking judge in Cuba joined an anti-government activist to reveal information from secret government documents that show that the government holds thousands of prisoners for dubious charges and has the highest incarceration rate in the world.
It is believed that the revelations of Edel González Jiménez, who spent more than 15 years on the bench and once supervised another 65 judges, are the first public challenge to the Cuban government by a senior member of the judiciary.
"The repression that I am seeing against part of my people is not what I want for my people," he said during a press conference on Monday in Madrid, where he was joined by members of an organization that works on behalf of political prisoners in Cuba and by members of the European Parliament. “I have a lot of fear about the future. Every day Cubans face more fear. I don't want blood on the streets of Cuba, I don't want these prisons. "
Holding back tears, Mr. Gonzalez told the audience that his wife had advised him not to speak, but that he had gone against his wishes because he felt it was his duty to challenge the government.
Gonzalez said Cuba's judiciary was often controlled by state security forces that can fabricate cases against political opponents, a statement that critics will agree with, but that is surprising when it comes from a man who insisted on who remains a faithful member of the communists. Party of Cuba and believer in the project of Fidel Castro.
His declared support for the government makes his words significantly worrisome for a country that frequently paints dissidents as mercenaries on the Washington payroll.
"I am not looking for problems," Mr. Gonzalez said, who left Cuba in 2018 and now lives in Peru. "But I decided: enough of cowardice."
Mr. Gonzalez joined the press conference with Javier Larrondo, an anti-Castro activist who runs an organization called Prisoners Defenders in Madrid, publicly announcing its call to the Cuban government to respect civil rights.
"This is a major blow to the regime," Larrondo said.
Documents reviewed by The New York Times showed that approximately 92 percent of the defendants in the more than 32,000 cases that go to trial in Cuba each year are found guilty. Nearly 4,000 people each year are accused of being "antisocial,quot; or "dangerous," terms that the Cuban government uses to imprison people who pose a risk to the status quo, without having committed a crime.
Such measures are often used against young blacks to quell possible social uprisings, said Orlando Gutierrez, an activist in Miami.
Those accused of being a threat are subject to summary trials and have no right to a defense or to present evidence, Gonzalez said. Records show that 99.5 percent of people accused of this are found guilty.
Mr. Larrondo disclosed Cuban court documents showing that dozens of men received sentences of two to four years in prison for crimes that fall under the category of "antisocial," a phrase that can be applied to people who are unemployed, not They belong to civil society. Organizations associated with the state, behave in a disorderly manner and harass tourists, and associate with similar "antisocial,quot; people.
Case after case, the description of the crime is identical, suggesting that the police cut and pasted the language in the investigation report.
Arianna López Roque, 29, said that when her husband, Mitzael Díaz Paseiro, was sentenced to three and a half years for being "dangerous,quot; in Mr. González's judicial district, the court was "completely militarized." He was not allowed to have a defense lawyer and only members of his immediate family were able to attend.
"The court in Cuba is manipulated by the dictatorship," he said. "You don't have the opportunity to defend yourself in any way against what they say."
Gonzalez said that in ordinary criminal cases, judges are independent and free from government influence. But he said that cases against dissidents like Mr. Diaz are orchestrated by the state security apparatus, because the judges, fearful of losing their jobs, accompany evidence that is often invented in a flagrant way, he said.
Records show that the prison system in Cuba has more than 90,000 prisoners. The Cuban government has only publicly published the figure once, in 2012, when he claimed that 57,000 people were jailed.
"The important thing is what is behind those numbers," Gonzalez said. "People are in prison for stealing flour, because they are pizza makers and the government has established a system where the only way to obtain flour is to buy it from the black market from someone who stole it from the state."
Even so, González insisted on Monday that there was time for Cuba to solve its problems internally, and warned against any external interference. “We will not allow anyone to impose anything, that should be clear to all countries. Cubans can handle this alone without any interference, ”he said.
Gonzalez also warned against reaching the conclusion that the high number of prisoners in Cuba was proof of a failed society and judicial system. He said other countries had fewer prisoners, but that reflected a high level of "impunity,quot; and lack of prosecution of common and violent crimes, while Cuba "maintains social order."
The officials of the Cuban Embassy in Washington and the Cuban judiciary did not respond to requests for comments, as usual.
Eloy Viera Cañive, an independent legal analyst in Cuba, said that the Communist Party and the Ministry of Interior always have the last word in the judiciary of Cuba.
"This is a police state, and the Interior Ministry has a lot of influence, even in the judges," Viera said. "True independence is impossible."
Mr. González had a humble education in Caibarién, a coastal city in central Cuba, where his mother was a restaurant cook and his father operated a government transport warehouse.
In 1973, his uncles were among the 11 fishermen on state vessels attacked at sea by anti-Castro fighters from abroad, who were trying to force men to defect. The attackers set fire to the boats, killed a man and cut off the throat of one of his uncles, who survived, even after drifting to death. The episode marked the family, turning it against those who tried to overthrow the Cuban government.
"We have always had the vocation to support the system," he said.
After Fidel Castro became ill in 2006, his brother Raúl Castro assumed the presidency. In a seismic change for a country where hundreds of people have served long prison sentences for speaking out against the Communist Party, organized community councils and let it be known that Cubans were welcome to express their opinions on the unpleasant food shortages and others disappointments
Although Raúl Castro resigned from the presidency in 2018, he retained a great measure of control by remaining the head of the Communist Party of Cuba. That is why, in part, Mr. Gonzalez is convinced that his announcement could be perceived as the kind of constructive criticism that Raúl Castro encouraged.
Mario Félix Lleonart, a Baptist minister from the central province of Villa Clara who left Cuba as a political refugee in 2016, laughed out loud at the idea that Gonzalez could return to his former job.
The two met 20 years ago when the minister's wife was a secretary in the civil court, and Mr. Gonzalez was assigned to find out more about his political activities. Mr. González was surprisingly respectful and professional, the minister recalled.
"Edel was a brilliant law student and the government continued to promote him," he said. “But as he continued to climb, his curiosity also increased. He realized that his country was not in order. "
Last year, the former head of Mr. González, Rubén Remigio Ferro, president of the Supreme Court of Cuba, He told the state newspaper Granma that, although the administration of justice on the island is improving, there are still "deficiencies,quot;, such as delays in trials, wrong decisions and lack of professionalism.
President Miguel Díaz-Canel told the judges to inaugurate the new judicial calendar last week that the courts must "remain a system that is distinguished above all by its ethics, its transparency and the honest behavior of its members."
González bets that the public criticism of someone who believes in the system that Castros built will unleash the dialogue between the enemies of the Cuban government for a long time and the faithful who wish to see improvements in areas such as human rights.
He also hopes, eventually, to return to the island, where his 14-year-old daughter lives, to claim his work in Villa Clara.
"My wife says I am too dreamy," Gonzalez said.
Raphael Minder contributed reports.