The former judge says that the judicial system in Cuba is against dissidents

A former high-ranking judge in Cuba joined an anti-government activist to reveal information from secret government documents that show that the government holds thousands of prisoners for dubious charges and has the highest incarceration rate in the world.

It is believed that the revelations of Edel González Jiménez, who spent more than 15 years on the bench and once supervised another 65 judges, are the first public challenge to the Cuban government by a senior member of the judiciary.

"The repression that I am seeing against part of my people is not what I want for my people," he said during a press conference on Monday in Madrid, where he was joined by members of an organization that works on behalf of political prisoners in Cuba and by members of the European Parliament. “I have a lot of fear about the future. Every day Cubans face more fear. I don't want blood on the streets of Cuba, I don't want these prisons. "

Holding back tears, Mr. Gonzalez told the audience that his wife had advised him not to speak, but that he had gone against his wishes because he felt it was his duty to challenge the government.