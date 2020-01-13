The degradation of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; from Vicki Gunvalson continues

Vicki Gunvalson, one of the oldest cast members in Real Housewives of Orange County, will not be offered a full-time housewife position next season. Instead, its degradation remains, and you will be offered to appear again as a "friend,quot; of the program.

Vicki had a collapse during the last meeting of the program and made it clear that he would not return to the program again if he did not have an orange, and if that is the case, it is unlikely that we will see her on the program soon.

"Vicki has not yet decided whether to accept a friend role again," a source told Radar. "She has time to accept or reject Bravo's bigwigs offer."

According to the media, many of the commodities of the show made the show:

"Confirmed and chosen for the RHOC cast for next season are Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Kelly Dodd," the source added, informing them that Tamra was almost eliminated from the program.

Gina Kirschenheiter received an offer to return to the show.