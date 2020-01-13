Home Entertainment The degradation of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; from Vicki...

The degradation of & # 39; RHOC & # 39; from Vicki Gunvalson continues

By
Bradley Lamb
Vicki Gunvalson, one of the oldest cast members in Real Housewives of Orange County, will not be offered a full-time housewife position next season. Instead, its degradation remains, and you will be offered to appear again as a "friend,quot; of the program.

Vicki had a collapse during the last meeting of the program and made it clear that he would not return to the program again if he did not have an orange, and if that is the case, it is unlikely that we will see her on the program soon.

