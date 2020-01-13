The Betfred Championship play-offs live on Sky | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTMLd44274d3df6da2e114f93c8563eef7789% %MINIFYHTMLd44274d3df6da2e114f93c8563eef77810%





Toronto defeated Featherstone to win promotion to Super League

Sky Sports will have live and exclusive coverage of the play-offs and the final of Betfred Championship and League 1 in 2020.

The Rugby Football League has confirmed a tight version of the play-offs and a new start time for the 1895 AB Sundecks Cup at Wembley in July.

The RFL held a launch event on Monday at Huddersfield City Hall, the place chosen as the sport that celebrates 125 years since its founding as the North Rugby Football Union in 1895 at the George Hotel in Huddersfield.

In 2020, the winners of the five best play-offs of the Betfred Championship will again be promoted to the Betfred Super League, but the structure has changed slightly.

While previously, the home advantage through the play-offs has been determined by the position in the final table of the league, those rankings can now be changed by the results in the play-offs.

Sheffield Eagles lifted the AB Sundecks Cup 1895 last year

This means that the winners of the grand semifinal in the second round of the play-offs will gain a local advantage in the Grand Final two weeks later, while the losers of that match will have a home advantage in the preliminary final the following weekend. .

The same system will be applied to the Betfred League 1 Play-Offs that involve teams that finish second, third, fourth, fifth and six in the table, with the winners of the Betfred League 1 final winoff promotion playoff to the Championship Betfred in 2021 with the team finishing at the top of the table (league leaders).

In an important pre-season boost to the Betfred Championship, Sky Sports has also confirmed that they will again show live and exclusive coverage of the play-offs and the final, the latter scheduled for the weekend of October 3-4.

The RFL also announced that the 1895 AB Sundecks Cup final will begin at noon at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, July 18, before the final of the Coral Challenge Cup at 3 p.m.

2:39 Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott gives his opinion after the Canadian team won the promotion to the Super League. Toronto Wolfpack head coach Brian McDermott gives his opinion after the Canadian team won the promotion to the Super League.

Last year, Sheffield Eagles were crowned as the inaugural winners of the qualifying competition for clubs that do not belong to the Super League by beating Widnes Vikings in Wembley, and the game was played after the Coral Challenge Cup Final, and began at 545 pm

The traditional Wembley curtain lift, the Children's Final of the Year 7 in the Warners Champion Schools competition, will now have a morning start, before the 1895 Cup Final.

Mark Foster, Commercial Director of RFL, said: "We are delighted to be able to confirm that Sky Sports will once again show the Betfred Championship play-offs this fall, allowing them to capture the twists and turns in the battle for the Super promotion Betfred League.

"It's a great exhibition for our leading Championship clubs, which adds to the exciting expanded coverage program on the Our League RFL platform this season with a new focus on Sunday night's live games."

"Our League will also provide ample coverage of Betfred League 1, including the play-offs, and we have heard the opinions of the clubs in both competitions by making changes in the structure of the play-offs in both, which will provide a greater reward for results during the play-offs themselves.

"We have also heard the opinions of clubs and supporters as they work to change the start time of the 1895 AB Sundecks Cup. We are grateful for the cooperation of Wembley Stadium by allowing us to take the start. Go ahead, and we hope that the change is welcome, and ensure a proper atmosphere in the stadium when the winners receive their trophy. "