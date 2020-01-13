The bachelor's champagne door is completely ridiculous

Chris Harrison He said we were on a truly wild trip with Champagne-Gate, and he has been proven right. Who knew that a bottle of champagne could be so dramatic?

This is what happened. After Hannah's whole affair was resolved (more or less), it was time for the cocktail. Kelsey was so excited to accompany Peter for a glass of champagne (a good bottle of Dom Perignon, which is expensive) that he had gotten for his birthday and that he had been saving for a special occasion, for more than a year. He had a lovely little setup completely prepared, and then, suddenly, from another room, he heard a cork stopper. Someone else was enjoying his bottle of champagne with Peter, and that person turned out to be Hannah Ann's favorite.

Kelsey lost it completely, accusing Hannah Ann of doing it on purpose. She said no, but Kelsey was pretty sure.

Peter tried to soften things with her with the bottle (which was definitely not Dom Perignon) that Hannah Ann was supposed to use, which she first threw and then exploded in her mouth, so she spit champagne everywhere. the.