Tekashi 6ix9ine kidnappers denied a new test

Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison, a former member of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods who was convicted last year for kidnapping the rapper turned into a snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been denied a new trial.

Ellison said the test was created to ensure that Tekashi's single "Fefe,quot; won more attention, but the judge didn't bite him.

"The evidence of Ellison's commission for this crime was overwhelming," said Judge Paul Engelmayer. "Ellison's theory that he had colluded with Hernandez to carry out a false kidnapping was not supported by any evidence at trial. And Ellison, who was in a position to attest to the circumstances surrounding that incident, including, if true , which was a staging, and not real, kidnapping, chosen not to testify. "

Ellison's co-defendant, Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack, also requested a new trial, but Engelmayer also denied it. Mack is scheduled to be sentenced next month, while Ellison will be sentenced in March.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will probably be released before the end of 2020 after being sentenced last month to 24 months in prison.