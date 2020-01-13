Home Entertainment Tekashi 6ix9ine kidnappers denied a new test

Tekashi 6ix9ine kidnappers denied a new test

Bradley Lamb
Anthony "Harv,quot; Ellison, a former member of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods who was convicted last year for kidnapping the rapper turned into a snitch, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been denied a new trial.

Ellison said the test was created to ensure that Tekashi's single "Fefe,quot; won more attention, but the judge didn't bite him.

"The evidence of Ellison's commission for this crime was overwhelming," said Judge Paul Engelmayer. "Ellison's theory that he had colluded with Hernandez to carry out a false kidnapping was not supported by any evidence at trial. And Ellison, who was in a position to attest to the circumstances surrounding that incident, including, if true , which was a staging, and not real, kidnapping, chosen not to testify. "

