Team of the week: French stars dominate after the Champions Cup | Rugby Union News





Who made the team of the week?

French teams dominate our team for the week after the fifth round of the European Champions Cup.

15. Brice Dulin (Racing 92)

He entered for Simon Zebo in shirt No. 15 and it was excellent. Mariscaló the three rear wells, reigned supreme in the air and attacked again with force. His kick out of the hand was also excellent.

14. Teddy Thomas (Racing 92)

Another good presentation of Gloucester's teenage sensation, Louis Rees-Zammit, almost gave it his approval, but Thomas's performance gave him the advantage. An end brace helped Racing claim a hard-fought victory over a desperate Munster team and his second gave them back the lead.

13. Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92)

The Racing 92 center scored a try, took 15 carries, three clean breaks and also made a vital challenge to prevent Chris Farrell from Munster scoring a try in the second half at a crucial point with the match in the balance.

12. George Moala (Clermont)

It caused all kinds of problems for the Ulster defense when he defeated nine defenders and scored an excellent attempt. He was strong in defense too.

11. Taqele Naiyaravoro (Northampton)

Chris Boyd may not have been happy with Saints' performance, but he couldn't have asked for much more from Naiyaravoro. There was a lot of competition this week, but the Saints man shows up for a great performance against Benetton. He finished the day with 140 meters away from 19 carries and 14 defenders hit.

10. Adam Hastings (Glasgow)

A mention for Finn Russell and the young Saracen Manu Vunipola, but another young man in Hastings is approved this week. He played with great composure in a pressure cooker of a game and showed some lovely touches. It could have taken a little more time in his attempt to fall, but above all an impressive performance.

9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow (La Rochelle)

Teddy Iribaren is simply lost but Kerr-Barlow was in good shape on Saturday for La Rochelle in his victory over Sale. It was a Kerr-Barlow performance. He marked an attempted interception with some good hands and was involved in another, keeping Sale alert all the time.

1. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster)

He gave Munster everything with a massive show in the strait. He got exceptionally well and put his tackles as well.

2. Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

A powerful exhibition of Marchand. It began and ended a strong momentum that saw power over the line.

3. Charlie Faumuina (Toulouse)

Charlie Faumuina leads strong through Toulouse

The big man was popping up everywhere for Toulouse: if he wasn't doing business on the set piece, he was charging hard and delivering some lovely passes to keep the ball alive. Tackled strongly too.

4. Paul Jedrasiak (Clermont Auvergne)

A great effort by Jedrasiak that helped his side beat a stubborn Ulster. He helped drive a strong Clermont package and was also a handful in the park with the ball in his hand. It was defensively outstanding as well, weighing 20 powerful tackles.

5. Sean Lonsdale (Exeter)

The injuries to the Chiefs meant that Lonsdale really had to step forward in the second row and certainly delivered. He never stepped back in a great battle against Glasgow. He was excellent in the lineout and also in defense, where he made 17 tackles without losing one.

6. Marco Lazzaroni (Benetton)

He made life difficult for the saints, especially in the tackle area. A strong defensive display, ending the day with 16.

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Leinster flanker was a strong player in all aspects, scoring an attempt in the first half while winning 28 meters for his team. He made six tackles and six carries while helping the relentless Leinster secure a ninth consecutive victory in the Champions Cup. Keeps Wian Liebenberg and Alexandre Fischer out.

Alex Dombrandt escapes to mark an attempt against Bath

8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

A mention for Matt Kvesic and Max Deegan, but Dombrandt impressed Quins with an exhibition of the party man. Dombrandt made many opportunities in England with 10 carries, one attempt and a very strong defensive display.