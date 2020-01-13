Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior day 3 box office collection

Om Raut's era drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, premiered in theaters last Friday. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Based on the seventeenth century, the film is a historical drama that revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at the Sinhagad fort. This historical drama was opened to enthusiastic critics of both critics and the audience.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opened to a good Rs. 15.10 crore at the box office on Friday. The movie went to Rs. 20.57 rupees on Saturday and Rs. 28.06 million rupees on Sunday bringing the total to a spectacular Rs. 61.75 million rupees at the box office. Tanhaji closed the horns with the protagonist of Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak at the box office.

The creators and the cast of Tanhaji have left no stone unturned in the promotions of the film. With the type of buzzing around the movie, box office numbers will only increase for the protagonist of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.