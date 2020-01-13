Swizz Beatz Baby Mama accuses him of being abusive and racist

%MINIFYHTML79dc92ddfe5b187574464b0fc4dc69da9% %MINIFYHTML79dc92ddfe5b187574464b0fc4dc69da10%

Jahna Sebastian shares on Instagram a screenshot of a text exchange in which the father of his only daughter Nicole apparently mocked her appearance and culture.

Swizz beatzmommy baby Jahna Sebastian He made some serious accusations against the music producer. She claimed that Swizz was abusive and racist, and his wife Alicia Keys It was disrespectful "It's been ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect from these two people," he said.

"They think that money gives them the right to belittle mothers and treat them in any way they want. Nicole is 11 years old, not 18. The same week she demanded to call publicly at any time, in fact she told him never to speak with he, closing down, sending hate, "Jahna wrote on his Instagram.

She said the father of her only daughter sent her GIFs mocking her appearance and culture. In a screenshot of his supposed text exchange, he apparently sent a GIF of Miranda sings, an alter ego of YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, applying a lot of lipstick that made her look like a clown.

"This is how women are treated in this family," he said. "Only because I am a minority as a woman of color, an immigrant who was a refugee in the United Kingdom and eventually became a British citizen without any help; just because I have no family in the United Kingdom apart from my daughter; just because I am a single mother , does not mean that you can be humiliated, intimidated, threatened or harassed. "

Jahna also had problems with Swizz's post on Instagram where she seemed to threaten her. It was a video of him and his mother dancing, but apparently he referred to the .40 caliber pistol in his legend: "These BMs that play with me like my mother don't have 40 at all times. BX."

"Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys' husband and his fan base have been threatening me," he told his followers. "His wife, who is supposed to be & # 39; professional woman & # 39; is aware of this. I fear for my life and my safety. I am alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is by letting everyone know."

He also criticized Alicia's sound engineer. Ann Mincieli for joking and encouraging the creator of hits "No One" to drop a diss song.

The dispute between Jahna Sebastian and Swizz Beatz began before Christmas when Jahna accused Alicia Keys of manipulating and forcing Nicole to call her "umi", which means mother in Arabic, and bribe the child with material things.

He vehemently denied his accusations while Alice was silent.