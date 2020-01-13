Sunderland eliminates the flute tweet Kyle Lafferty | Soccer news





Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty joined Sunderland on Friday

Sunderland described a social media post about the new signing of Kyle Lafferty, who inadvertently referred to loyal bands as a "real mistake."

The Black Cats posted an internal video interview with the 32-year-old Northern Ireland international and photographs of him in the club's home shirt accompanied by the message "He has seven feet and plays the flute,quot; on his official Twitter account on Monday .

That is a line from a terrace song that dates back to Lafferty's time in Scotland with Rangers, and it is understood that it was published by a staff member who was not aware of the connotation before being quickly eliminated.

A spokesman for the club said: "It was a genuine mistake and was immediately eliminated."

Lafferty joined Sunderland as a free agent last week after a period in Norway in Sarpsborg 08 with manager Phil Parkinson seeking to add firepower to his squad for a promotion charge in the second half of the League One campaign.