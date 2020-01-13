Steve McQueen says that BAFTAs are "irrelevant" due to the lack of diversity among nominees for 2020

Wenn

The director of & # 39; 12 Years a Slave & # 39; says that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts needs to change or they will become & # 39; irrelevant & # 39; if they continue to overlook black actors and filmmakers.

Steve McQueen He warned that BAFTA chiefs run the risk of becoming "irrelevant" after black actors and filmmakers were rejected in nominations for this year's 2020 film awards.

The heads of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts were embarrassed last week after their members did not nominate any black and minority ethnic stars for awards at the ceremony next month.

The 2014 Oscar winner, who also won two BAFTAs, criticized the lack of diversity in the nominees, rejecting the organizers' claims that it is due to broader issues with representation in the film industry.

"After a while you get a little tired," he tells The Guardian. "Because if BAFTAs are not supporting British talent, if you are not supporting people who are advancing in the industry, then I do not understand why you are there."

"Unless the Baftas want to be like the Grammys, which doesn't interest anyone and has no credibility at all, then they should continue on this path," he added, referring to criticism from the heads of the Recording Academy of the United States. for snubbing blacks. Artists "If not, then they have to change. Done."

McQueen continued to quote several British stars and filmmakers who he believes should have received recognition, including Cynthia Erivo for "Harriet"Y Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in "Queen & Slim", and also criticized his male list of nominees directors.

The "Hungry"The filmmaker warned that if British bodies failed in diversity, they would experience a flight of talent as the stars and creatives moved to Hollywood to find success."

"It's right there and, unless you look at it, people just won't bother." He explained. "People will go elsewhere. With the Baftas, if the filmmakers are not visually recognized in our culture, what is the bloody point? It becomes irrelevant, redundant and without interest or importance. End of."