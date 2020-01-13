Steve Harvey will never confuse the name of this 5-year-old drummer

Courtesy of Steve Harvey Global.
Steve Harvey It has a new show, and it's here to make you feel good.
The talk show host has just launched his new Facebook Watch series, STEVE service on January 6, giving its audience and spectators unique interviews with inspiring guests ranging from celebrities to viral sensations.
In a clip of an upcoming episode shared exclusively with E! News, Harvey interviews a 5-year-old battery prodigy boy Jeremiah Travis, whose drumming skills are so impressive, he is already a drummer at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Louisiana and has a scholarship to play drums at Alcorn State University in Mississippi starting in 2032.
With his bandmates at his side, Travis shows his impressive pace in his interview with Harvey, broadcast on Wednesday, January 15 on the social media platform. And Harvey couldn't believe what his eyes were seeing when the musical prodigy improvised a drum solo and then dropped the sticks in a moment of total microphone drop.
Rising from his seat and walking on the stage, Harvey says excitedly: "No, you didn't drop the sticks!"
When he sits down again, the host gives an inspiring message to Travis with his eyes open.
As Harvey says: "Man, I'm glad to meet you, man. Do you know why? Because I met you at 5. Because when you're 20, you'll be one of the world's most famous drummers in the world."
Harvey fans can expect many of these inspiring moments in the future.
As a description of STEVE service obtained by E! News explains: "Comedian, best-selling author and Emmy-winning artist Steve Harvey is bringing the best things from his show Steve to Facebook Watch. Prepare for insightful perspectives, unfiltered responses and amazing shots of everyday problems that affect your audience. "
"Steve will interview notable people who do incredible things," the statement continues, "get the true story of viral sensations and personalize with some of the most important stars in film, television and music. And there will be a lot of Steve Harvey doing what he does best: be Steve. "
You can watch new episodes of STEVE service every working day on Facebook Watch.
