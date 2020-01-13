Steve Harvey will never confuse the name of this 5-year-old drummer

Steve Harvey It has a new show, and it's here to make you feel good.

The talk show host has just launched his new Facebook Watch series, STEVE service on January 6, giving its audience and spectators unique interviews with inspiring guests ranging from celebrities to viral sensations.

In a clip of an upcoming episode shared exclusively with E! News, Harvey interviews a 5-year-old battery prodigy boy Jeremiah Travis, whose drumming skills are so impressive, he is already a drummer at St. Helena College and Career Academy in Louisiana and has a scholarship to play drums at Alcorn State University in Mississippi starting in 2032.

With his bandmates at his side, Travis shows his impressive pace in his interview with Harvey, broadcast on Wednesday, January 15 on the social media platform. And Harvey couldn't believe what his eyes were seeing when the musical prodigy improvised a drum solo and then dropped the sticks in a moment of total microphone drop.