Steve Bruce says Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will support him in the transfer market | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1d9cc135fbb8a0cd2d35cb10d82195ab9% %MINIFYHTML1d9cc135fbb8a0cd2d35cb10d82195ab10%





%MINIFYHTML1d9cc135fbb8a0cd2d35cb10d82195ab11% %MINIFYHTML1d9cc135fbb8a0cd2d35cb10d82195ab12% Steve Bruce spent more than £ 60 million in the summer

Steve Bruce says he has the backing of Newcastle owner Mike Ashley in the transfer market.

Bruce revealed that the couple will meet this week to discuss possible funds and objectives in the January window.

The Newcastle chief believes he has had all of Ashley's support since becoming Tyneside's manager in the summer.

Newcastle vs Chelsea Live

Bruce spent more than £ 60 million in the summer and believes that more money would be available to him for the right player.

He said: "I will meet with the owner in the next few days. If there is (someone) who can really improve us and (they) are available, we will try to act on something.

"I will ask the owner, of course, who really supported me in the summer. I will not bring players for the simple fact of doing so. Most of the injuries we have collected are minor and I will keep them out for two or three weeks." So I will not bring players for the simple fact of doing so.

"He supported me a lot in the summer and has supported me completely."

Allan Saint-Maximin has returned to training

Newcastle was counting the cost of more injuries after the weekend after Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle were forced to retire early in their 1-1 draw at Wolves.

He took Newcastle's injury count to 13, but Bruce is confident that the number will decrease by the end of the week.

He added: "(Paul) Dummett and (Dwight) Gayle will have scans and won't be involved (against Rochdale on Tuesday).

"We have one or two back on the grass. Allan Saint-Maximin has trained for the past two days. Tuesday will be a little early. The same goes for (Jonjo) Shelvey."

"Hopefully Joelinton will also be approved. So instead of 12 and 13, we probably have eight or nine (injured), so things are getting better."

After the repetition of Newcastle's third round against Rochdale, they host Chelsea live in Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday, January 18.