Stardust: the oldest material on earth found within the meteorite | USA news

A meteorite which crashed in southeastern Australia in a fireball in 1969 contained the oldest material found on Earth, stardust that preceded the formation of our solar system in billions of years, scientists said Monday.

The oldest of 40 small grains of dust trapped inside the meteorite Fragments recovered around the city of Murchison in the state of Victoria date back about seven billion years ago, about 2.5 billion years before the sun, Earth and the rest of our solar system formed, the researchers said .

In fact, all the dust motes analyzed in the research come before the formation of the solar system, known as "presolar grains,quot;, with 60 percent of them between 4.6 and 4.9 billion years and the oldest 10 percent It dates back more than 5.6 billion years ago.

Philipp Heck, a meteor curator at the Field Museum in Chicago who has a piece of the meteorite in his collection, examined the presolar grains.

"They are solid samples of stars, stardust," said Heck, who He directed the research published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, he said in a statement.

When the first stars died after two billion years of life, they left behind star dust, which formed in the block that fell to the earth as a meteorite in Australia.

The findings were "extremely exciting," he added.

How the stars formed

Although the researchers first identified the grains in 1987, their age could not be determined.

But Heck and other colleagues recently used a new method to date these grains, which are microscopic in size.

They are made of silicon carbide, the first mineral formed when a star cools.

The findings provide clues about how stars form and develop (File: Gilles Chapdelaine / ESA / NASA and the Hubble brochure through the EPA)

To separate the old grains from the relatively younger ones, the scientists crushed fragments of the meteorite powder. Then they dissolved it in acid, which left only the presolar particles.

"It's like burning the haystack to find the needle," says Heck.

When the dust is in space, it is exposed to cosmic rays that slowly change its composition. This allows researchers to date it.

Ten years ago, only 20 grains of the meteorite were dated by a different method. Now, researchers have been able to determine the age of 40 grains, most of which are between 4,600 and 4,900 million years old.

These ages correspond to the moment when the first stars began to separate, and since that type of star lived from two to 2.5 billion years, the star dust can be up to seven billion years old.

"These are the oldest solid materials ever found, and they tell us how the stars formed in our galaxy," said Heck.

The new dating of this team confirms an astronomical theory that predicted a baby boom of stars before the formation of our sun, instead of a constant rhythm of star formation.

"We basically concluded that there must have been a time in our galaxy when more stars formed than normal, and at the end of their lives they became dust producers," Heck told the AFP news agency.

Scientists had previously found a pre-solar grain in Murchison meteorite that was about 5.5 billion years old, so far the oldest known solid material on Earth.

The oldest known minerals that formed on Earth are found in the rocks of the Jack Hills of Australia that were formed 4.4 billion years ago, 100 million years after the planet.