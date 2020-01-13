Star of & # 39; RHONJ & # 39; Joe Giudice: & # 39; It's not distance that breaks a couple, it's actions! & # 39;

The star of Real Housewives of New Jersey, Joe Giudice, posted an emotional message on Instagram in which he claimed that distance is not what caused the breakup of his twenty-year marriage: it was his actions.

"Don't fall! Whatever happens in our future, remember that we were friends to begin with. We will always stay strong. It's not distance that breaks a pair, it's actions!" Joe wrote.

"I am growing and learning more from the current generation. Egocentrism was a thing in baby boomers and in the gen x era. Now, Millennials believe in the joint effort, not in separating roles. No, I didn't love my time, I see that the ego got in my way like a trap: a room is good Today, simplicity, girls and family first, and actions speak louder than a car or important things, ”he continued.

Since the news of the division circulated, Teresa was discovered with a mysterious man and Joe said he was open to leave.