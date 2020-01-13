Spray Tanner by Kim Kardashian reveals the best tips to get her shine

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
It is the season to shine and shine!
Kim Kardashian Y Khloe KardashianThe spray bronzer is revealing all its best kept secrets, so you can achieve the characteristic brightness of the famous family. From the People's Choice Awards of E! Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs& # 39; lavish 50th birthday party, the Kardashian sisters shone for the gods, all thanks to the famous tanning artist, Isabel Alysa.
Isabel, who also runs her own studio in Los Angeles called Dolce Glow, spoke with E! News about everything related to beauty, including tips and tricks for tanning.
First, "exfoliation is key."
"I always recommend my clients to have a full body scrub a few days before their tan at home," Isabel shared. "The benefits of a complete body scrub include the removal of dead skin cells, hydration of the skin and much more. If they can't do this, exfoliation 24 hours before with a basic rag will do."
"Exfoliation is key," he continued. "This will help remove dead skin cells, refresh the skin's appearance and promote hydration. Along with exfoliation, shaving, waxing, threading, etc., is a big part of the process."
However, Isabel said that removing hair after tanning can spoil things, and it is better to go to your appointment without any lotion or skin oils. And although both Kim and Khloe always dress to impress in a gasp-worthy manner, it is best to keep clothes tight at home.
"Make sure you also have baggy clothes after your tan is complete," he said, adding: "Always schedule your tan 48 hours before any event, photo shoot, etc. Most places don't tell you this, but After your first shower, it may take 24 to 48 hours for your spray tan to fully develop. Most spray tanning artists will tell you that days two and three are always the best and that is why. "
Isabel also recommends showering with warm water for a special reason.
"This is another important part of perfect tanning. You should make sure you remove any excess sunscreen from your skin," he explained. "If the bronzer does not rinse properly it can cause streaks. Therefore, a good rinse without soap will do the job."
Another great tip? "Wait 12 after your first rinse to apply any lotion," he shared. "Most places tell you to hydrate immediately afterwards, but the key is to wait 12 hours. During the hours after your first rinse, the spray tan is still developing, so I like to allow time for it to continue developing before applying anything more on the skin. "
However, after 12 hours, hydration is essential for your skin. "Hydration is key. Not only apply lotion, but also drink water," said Isabel. "The more hydrated you are, the longer your tan will last and the more pleasant it will fade."
When it comes to discovering the type of brightness you are looking for, Isabel emphasized the importance of research.
"Choose your company and spray tan solution carefully. Look at the photos, ask questions, (because) not all solutions are made for everyone," he said. "Therefore, it is very important to find the right color, tone and person to apply it. This can make or break any spray tan. Everyone is always so afraid to look & # 39; orange & # 39; (but) the key is knowing what your spray tan artist is applying on you. "
Staying away from tanning solutions that contain a lot of alcohol and fragrances is also essential. He explained that his company uses natural and organic ingredients, which are also good for the skin.
"The Dolce Glow spray tan solution is one of the best solutions on the market due to the ingredients with which it is made," he said. "The more natural and organic the products, the better for your skin and the more beautiful and natural it will look."
Isabel also pointed out that if you plan to be on stage or be under stage lighting, like most Kardashian-Jenners, be sure to inform your spray tanning artist. "People may think (that they need) to get darker with the solution before an event, but they really need to be clearer if it will be under stage lighting."
Now that you have Isabel's tips and tricks to get a spray tan, the last thing you should do is sprinkle a little shine to get an additional dazzling effect.
When it comes to the finishing touches of her famous clients, Isabel likes to apply Kim's KKW Beauty Body Shimmer in the golden hue. Not only does it make your skin stand out, but "it is a beautiful accent in addition to any tan."
