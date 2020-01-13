Spray Tanner by Kim Kardashian reveals the best tips to get her shine

It is the season to shine and shine!

Kim Kardashian Y Khloe KardashianThe spray bronzer is revealing all its best kept secrets, so you can achieve the characteristic brightness of the famous family. From the People's Choice Awards of E! Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs& # 39; lavish 50th birthday party, the Kardashian sisters shone for the gods, all thanks to the famous tanning artist, Isabel Alysa.

Isabel, who also runs her own studio in Los Angeles called Dolce Glow, spoke with E! News about everything related to beauty, including tips and tricks for tanning.

First, "exfoliation is key."

"I always recommend my clients to have a full body scrub a few days before their tan at home," Isabel shared. "The benefits of a complete body scrub include the removal of dead skin cells, hydration of the skin and much more. If they can't do this, exfoliation 24 hours before with a basic rag will do."