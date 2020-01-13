



Cameron Smith claimed victory at the Sony Open

Cameron Smith recorded his second PGA Tour title with a dramatic play-off victory at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Smith was the last to close a 68 of two below at the Waialae Country Club and join the leader overnight Brendan Steele at 11 below, before beating the American in the first extra hole.

Webb Simpson finished the week in third place, with Graeme McDowell two strokes of the pace in a fourth place after ascending in the classification on a last wet and windy day with a six under 64.

McDowell's fourth draw was its first world top 10 since June

Starting the day with a three-shot lead, Steele missed an eight-foot foot to save the pair in the second, but made a tap-in birdie in the ninth pair five and hit his bunker shot on 11 to restore his lead during the night.

Smith closed the gap with a five-foot bird in the next and moved inside one when Steele scored three shots with 13 from 40 feet, only for the Australian to launch his own shot at 15 after not being able to get in and out of A bunker

Smith's victory takes him back to the top 50 in the world.

Steele missed a six-foot pair putt in 17 to see that his advantage was reduced to one that was heading for the last pair, where he hooked his approach on his way to a final pair and Smith made a birdie to extend the competition.

The tiebreaker saw Steele hit a wedge on the green from the center of the street and could not go up and down to save the pair, which allowed Smith to secure victory with a pair of two putts from 10 feet.

Steele (right) finished the week with a 71 over one

Simpson missed a 15-foot foot in the final hole and could not force his way to the play-off, while McDowell shot five consecutive birdies in his front nine to help finish the week in nine underneath with Kevin Kisner and Ryan Palmer

"I am very happy with the work of the week," McDowell said. "I am quite optimistic about the way I am playing. I like the direction in which I move with many things and it is nice to have a great weekend and get a good position while heading to the rest of the season."