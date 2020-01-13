Smokepurpp explains why a Kanye West song was taken from his album: & # 39; He Changed & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
Smokepurpp released its long-awaited Deadstar 2 project, which was supposed to introduce Kanye West, but the song did not reach the album, and Smokepurrp says that Ye had changed by the time it was released.

"He simply changed his ways or whatever. Mike Dean mixed the entire album, was executive producer of the entire album," Smokepurrp told HHDX.

