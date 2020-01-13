Smokepurpp explains why a Kanye West song was taken from his album: & # 39; He Changed & # 39;

Smokepurpp released its long-awaited Deadstar 2 project, which was supposed to introduce Kanye West, but the song did not reach the album, and Smokepurrp says that Ye had changed by the time it was released.

"He simply changed his ways or whatever. Mike Dean mixed the entire album, was executive producer of the entire album," Smokepurrp told HHDX.

"So he practically told me that [Kanye & # 39; s] wasn't really cursing and shit, he's no longer performing his old songs, he does & # 39; Jesus Walks & # 39; if he makes his old songs, he changes the lyrics. Mike Dean told me at first, "but Smokepurrp doesn't believe that Kanye's new change is permanent.

"He said: & # 39; Me, it was going to be harder to clarify it because it doesn't curse anymore & # 39;". I was just, like, fucked up, just saving it. He will change again. "