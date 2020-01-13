Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two goals of the month vote for December | Soccer news







See the December entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favorite here …

Sky Bet Championship

1:25 Check out our selection of the best December goals in the Sky Bet Championship Check out our selection of the best December goals in the Sky Bet Championship

Lee Tomlin – Leeds United v CARDIFF CITY – December 14

At first glance, it was a simple blow on two defenders, but that would discard the impeccable technique and the speed of Tomlin's thought to conjure something so magical.

Jed Wallace – Cardiff City v MILLWALL – December 26

Cardiff's goalkeeper, Neil Etheridge, knew what was coming from Wallace, but that knowledge is in vain when a free kick is hit so sharply with a turn, fall and rhythm in the upper corner.

Ashley Fletcher – West Bromwich Albion v MIDDLESBROUGH – December 29

When the ball fell on his right shoulder, a quick glance at the goal was all Fletcher needed to send an instant and sumptuous loop hit on Sam Johnstone from 30 yards.

Sky Bet League One

1:15 See the December nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award See the December nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award

Matt Virtue – Sunderland v BLACKPOOL – December 14

After a bounce game in which Blackpool could not go through the local defense, Virtue decided to review it, arching a deliciously flown balloon over everyone and towards the upper corner.

Shandon Baptiste – OXFORD UNITED v Lincoln City – December 26

Baptiste determined that the ball would not leave his right foot when he set off in a splendid slalom before firing home a shot that was still on the rise when hitting the back of Lincoln's net.

Kyle Vassell – ROTHERHAM UNITED v Peterborough United – December 29

All aerial kicks are acrobatic, but Vassell almost defied the laws of physics, so quickly he turned his body upside down to give a perfect volley after charming chest control.

Sky Bet League Two

1:16 Check out the December nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award Check out the December nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award

Abou Eisa – Forest Green Rovers v SCUNTHORPE UNITED – December 7

Eisa's balance was extraordinary when she picked up the ball in the midline and made two awkward challenges before launching a scorching shot through her body for an exquisite solo goal.

Jordan Maguire-Drew – Cambridge United v LEYTON ORIENT – December 21

So true was Maguire-Drew's hit from his free kick when the ball flew up and over the yellow wall before falling into the upper corner, no matter that he had traveled more than 30 yards.

Richie Towell – SALFORD CITY v Crewe Alexandra – December 26

Picking up the ball halfway to the middle of Crewe, Towell gave a sweet first touch to place the ball perfectly in front of him and timed his second so well that his shot went to the corner.