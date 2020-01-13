Siya Kolisi from South Africa wins the Rugby Union Writers & # 39; Club Personality of the Year Award | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f79% %MINIFYHTML26819131b479c22ea673ef1662e0c0f710%





Siya Kolisi captained the Springboks for the glory of the Rugby World Cup last year

The captain of South Africa, Siya Kolisi, has been chosen as the personality of the year of the Rugby Union Writers Club for 2019.

Kolisi succeeds half the Irish fly Johnny Sexton as holder of the Pat Marshall Memorial Prize after being recognized at the annual dinner of the RUWC in central London after a survey of its more than 200 members.

The inspiring 28-year-old was at the head of the South African World Cup triumph last fall, when England was defeated 32-12 in a unilateral final at Yokohama Stadium.

Kolisi, an open and tough player who is strong on the ball, was appointed as the first black test captain of the Springboks in 2018 and has presided over a series victory against England and the glory of the Rugby Championship, in addition to raising the Webb Ellis Trophy for the third time. Time in the history of the nation.

His rise to the top of the game is even more remarkable since he was raised in poverty by his grandmother in a town just outside Port Elizabeth.

South African head coach Rassie Erasmus was also nominated

Kolisi follows in the footsteps of previous greats who have been acclaimed by the RUWC, such as Gareth Edwards, Jonah Lomu, Martin Johnson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Jonny Wilkinson and Dan Carter.

The list of nominees in dispute for the 2019 award was dominated by South Africa with head coach Rassie Erasmus and scrum half Faf De Klerk also present, while Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones and Japanese talisman Michael Leitch completed the lineup .

Welsh captain Alun Wyn Jones was another candidate

The former Scottish captain, Tom Smith, received the RUWC Special Award in recognition of his service to the game while fighting cancer.

The 48-year-old won 61 international matches between 1997 and 2005 and was a key member of the Lions Test team that completed a 2-1 series victory over South Africa in 1997.

Smith, who played for the Caledonian Reds, Glasgow Caledonians, Brive and Northampton, now lives in southern France.