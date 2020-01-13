Shameless will air its last season this year!

According to a new Showtime announcement, the beloved show is coming to an end. As fans know very well, Shameless has been airing for no less than a decade and now, it seems that the story is nearing its grand finale.

In other words, the one loved by fans and critically acclaimed comedy will air its last season, number 11, this year and this was announced by Showtime on the winter press tour of the Television Critics Association.

It makes sense that it is ending like the original British version on which the Showtime series is based for 11 seasons too!

Many of the cast members are expected to repeat their iconic roles in the program, while others who have left in previous seasons may or may not return for this final season.

Shameless is not only a television series loved by many, but has also been recognized by critics, as it won no less than three Emmy awards.

John Wells, who returns as executive producer of the program, also spoke about one of the cast members who returned during the panel.

When asked about Emmy Rossum's return, he made it clear that he really hoped he would.

‘I think he will, but you know, I don't know. We will have to see what he wants to do. It has been nothing more than a pleasure to work with her, and she is obviously a very talented actress, but she is also a very talented writer and director, and is interested in exploring other things creatively for herself. When I call her, I hope she says, "Sure, I will,quot; here and there, and if not, I will understand her completely and still love her, "Wells shared through Deadline at the event.

What do you think about Shameless coming to an end after 11 seasons? Are you sad to see it disappear or do you think it is the perfect time to conclude it?



