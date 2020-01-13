Shameless Stars in the bittersweet final season ahead

It's the end of an era for Showtime with the end of Shameless close. The announced cable channel Shameless, which is currently broadcasting in season 10, will return for season 11, the last of the show.

The announcement was made on the 2020 winter press tour Television Critics Association. This brings the American version of Shameless at the same season count of the UK series. Star of the series Emma Kenney He took Instagram after the news came out.

"One. Last. Hoorah. Shameless Season 11: our final season. Thanks @showtime for keeping us employed for the past 11 years and allowing everyone to celebrate with the Gallagher's as well. And thank you all for staying with us for so long in all our ups and downs. This is so bittersweet, "he wrote.

%MINIFYHTMLa04c3d57a4471c679696514797d51f6e11% %MINIFYHTMLa04c3d57a4471c679696514797d51f6e12%

Shanola Hampton He shared the video that Showtime posted and said, "Let's go on our last trip! Season 11! @shameless! What a trip it has been!"