Shaggy on why he rejected Rihanna's album function: "She asked me to audition,quot;

Shaggy, the Grammy award-winning dancehall star, says she was offered the opportunity to be on Rihanna's highly anticipated reggae album, but rejected it because her team asked her to audition for the venue.

"Yes, they approached me for the Rihanna project. There are a lot of excellent people involved, but for me, I didn't need to audition to be on the record," Shaggy said. "I'll leave that to the younger boys."

Despite rejecting the project, he still praised the next offer from the Bajan star. "From what I heard, it should be good," he said regarding the highly anticipated LP.

Rihanna fans expected to receive the album before the end of 2019, but that album did not materialize. The reggae album is likely to be released during the first half of 2020, but Rihanna is not giving too much information.

Are you waiting for the new album?