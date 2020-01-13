Shaggy on why he rejected Rihanna's album function: "She asked me to audition,quot;

Shaggy, the Grammy award-winning dancehall star, says she was offered the opportunity to be on Rihanna's highly anticipated reggae album, but rejected it because her team asked her to audition for the venue.

"Yes, they approached me for the Rihanna project. There are a lot of excellent people involved, but for me, I didn't need to audition to be on the record," Shaggy said. "I'll leave that to the younger boys."

