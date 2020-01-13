Selena Gomez confesses to work on & # 39; Rare & # 39; until the launch deadline

WENN / Instar

"These are four years of my life, and I think I completely agree to launch it," says hit creator "Lose You to Love Me" during an interview with Zane Lowe in Beats 1 of Apple Music.

Up News Info –

Selena Gomez He was writing new music for his latest album until its release deadline.

The pop star released "Rare," her first album in five years, on Friday, January 10, and Selena admits that she and her co-authors, Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, continuously modified the songs until they had to present the project to the Heads of labels. .

"It's four years of my life, and I think I completely agree to launch it," he said. Zane Lowe in Apple Music & # 39; s Beats 1.

"But there was always something that prevented me or scared me from doing it, and I'm very happy to have followed that instinct (to release the album), because it's so crazy that every moment counts, literally down (when the singles) & # 39; Lose You to Love Me & # 39; and & # 39; Look at Her Now & # 39; came out, but we were still, on the last day, writing music (for) … the song that I personally think is going to be one of our bigger too. "

Selena credits her colleagues for boosting her creativity, because she, Tranter and Michaels gelled very well together.

"I don't want to work with anyone who doesn't want to work with me," he explained about how he selected his collaborators.

"I think I just found my group, and I think I'm getting better and better, but I only know that it means that it's because of the people around me that inspire me, that challenge me."

Selena also believes that emerging stronger from a series of struggles in her personal life, including health battles such as her 2017 kidney transplant, allowed her to feel freer in the kind of songs she wanted to do.

"I think in recent years, or in hell, a decade if you want, I think it really hurt a little, and I think that prevented me from doing much more, creatively or even in terms of content, of what I wanted to say , "she added.

<br />

"Rare" is the follow-up to the singer's release in 2015, "Revival".