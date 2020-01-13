Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin seen in the same restaurant and social networks explode – Watch Selena's response to trolls!

A couple of days ago, both Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin wanted to enjoy dinner at the same restaurant. As fans know, the singer is Justin Bieber's ex, while the model is his current wife, so he thinks it was quite awkward!

At that time, Selena was celebrating the premiere of Dolittle as dinner followed the red carpet event.

As for Hailey, she was also there, having a girl's night with singer Madison Beer and her stylist Maeve Reilly.

While at this time, it is unclear whether Selena and Hailey interacted or not, there is no way that they have at least not been noticed, since the favorite establishment on list A is quite small.

Social networks were soon going crazy because the two stars were in the same place at the same time and what made things worse was that they also began to involve Madison in the whole drama, Selena fans flooded the other singer platforms with hate comments.

They would call her a snake and a rat and Madison definitely realized when she defended herself saying, "I just had dinner with my 10-year-old Hailey friend … and that's it? How is that a crime? I love Selena .. I have always done it … and literally never in a million years would I try to bother her? this is simply bad and unnecessary and nothing happened. "

And that's when Selena also turned to her platform of choice to applaud users who would send such hateful messages and make a big problem with Hailey and she crossing paths by accident.

‘It's unpleasant to read all this. This was not intentional at all. I am very disappointed that people talk to someone like that. I've known Madison since I was just a baby and I saw her continue being the woman she is. No problem, "says Selena's message.



