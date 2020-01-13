See the first glimpse of The Witnesses by Oxygen

The former Jehovah's Witnesses are talking about allegations of sexual abuse within the denomination in the last Oxygen special, The witnesses.
The two-night investigation special, which will air on Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 9 at 7 p.m., he presents the stories of four former Jehovah's Witnesses, who claim that they suffered sexual abuse during their time within the organization.
Specifically, former witnesses Debbie McDaniel, Deloris Lyles, Sarah Brooks Y Chessa Manion They will bravely share their first-hand accounts to highlight the defective system within the denomination. Leading this research is a journalist Trey Bundy from the Research Report Center, which has spent half a decade investigating this issue.
"If you ask many Jehovah's Witnesses how child abuse is handled in their congregations, they would be surprised if the police are not informed," Bundy said in the images above.
This is not the first time that the sect has appeared in the headlines about sexual abuse claims.
Back in 2019, The Atlantic He reported that the organization had a long list of accused predators among its members. Even so, last week, the Montana Supreme Court reversed a previous $ 35 million decision against the sect for not informing the authorities about a girl's sexual abuse. According to justice Beth baker, "the clergy is not required to report known or suspected child abuse if the knowledge results from the confession or confidential communication of a member of the congregation and if the person making the declaration does not give his or her consent for disclosure."
"No child should be subjected to such a degraded crime,quot; Joel taylor, a lawyer for Jehovah's Witnesses, said in a statement to the AP. "Tragically, it happens, and when it does, Jehovah's Witnesses follow the law. This is what the Montana Supreme Court has established.
However, those interviewed in this special allege that "the elderly know,quot; of sexual abuse and are "knowingly protecting the identities of pedophiles."
"In this organization, the predator has more rights than the victims," says one victim. "They think they are above the law."
As seen in the images above, Bundy even walked away from a Kingdom Hall in the midst of his investigation.
"I absolutely believe in religious freedom," Bundy defends in a confessional. "But, as soon as their behavior puts children in danger, it is when they become my concern."
According to a voiceover claim at the first glance, without access to the organization's database, researchers may never know the "real scope,quot; of the problem.
Will be The witnesses Discover important information about this case? For that answer, be sure to see the two-night special, which begins on February 8 at 7 p.m.
(E! And Oxygen are part of the NBCUniversal family).