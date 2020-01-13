See the first glimpse of The Witnesses by Oxygen

The former Jehovah's Witnesses are talking about allegations of sexual abuse within the denomination in the last Oxygen special, The witnesses.

The two-night investigation special, which will air on Saturday, February 8 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, February 9 at 7 p.m., he presents the stories of four former Jehovah's Witnesses, who claim that they suffered sexual abuse during their time within the organization.

Specifically, former witnesses Debbie McDaniel, Deloris Lyles, Sarah Brooks Y Chessa Manion They will bravely share their first-hand accounts to highlight the defective system within the denomination. Leading this research is a journalist Trey Bundy from the Research Report Center, which has spent half a decade investigating this issue.

"If you ask many Jehovah's Witnesses how child abuse is handled in their congregations, they would be surprised if the police are not informed," Bundy said in the images above.

This is not the first time that the sect has appeared in the headlines about sexual abuse claims.