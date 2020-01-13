See the cast of sex education see your billboard for the first time

Not every day you see your face on a billboard. Just ask the cast of Sex education.

Netflix released the touching video of Sex education second season cast, including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds Y Patricia Allison– seeing their faces on the big billboard for the first time. See it below.

You can feel their joy through any exam in which you are reading this article. "This is crazy," says Mackey.

"Oh my God!" Wood screams.

Sex education follow Otis MilburnEnder game star ESA Mariposa) and his classmates from Moordale Secondary as they navigate the dangerous waters of being a teenager. In the first season, Otis, son of renowned sex therapist Jean Milburn (The x files Y The fall star Gillian anderson), established his own sex clinic at school to help his classmates and offer his own advice about sex.