See the cast of sex education see your billboard for the first time

Not every day you see your face on a billboard. Just ask the cast of Sex education.
Netflix released the touching video of Sex education second season cast, including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds Y Patricia Allison– seeing their faces on the big billboard for the first time. See it below.
You can feel their joy through any exam in which you are reading this article. "This is crazy," says Mackey.
"Oh my God!" Wood screams.
Sex education follow Otis MilburnEnder game star ESA Mariposa) and his classmates from Moordale Secondary as they navigate the dangerous waters of being a teenager. In the first season, Otis, son of renowned sex therapist Jean Milburn (The x files Y The fall star Gillian anderson), established his own sex clinic at school to help his classmates and offer his own advice about sex.
In the second season, Otis, which was slow to bloom, begins to dominate his newly discovered sexual impulses with his girlfriend Ola (Allison). He also has to deal with his tense relationship with Maeve (Mackey).
Look for new students to change the status quo in a school that is already dealing with something big: an outbreak of chlamydia that highlights the need for better sex education at school.
Laurie Nunn He is writer and creator of the series. The second season has directors Ben taylor, Alice Seabright Y Sophie Goodhart. Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell They are executive producers. Look again Sex education season two below.
Sex education The second season premieres on Friday, January 17 on Netflix.
