Saudi Arabia executed 184 people in 2019: rights group | Saudi Arabia News

Saudi Arabia executed 184 people in 2019, the most in a calendar year in six years, the human rights organization Reprieve said, calling it a "bleak landmark,quot; for the kingdom.

Of the executions announced by the Saudi Arabian Press Agency last year, 88 were Saudi citizens, 90 foreigners and six people were of unknown nationality, said a statement issued Monday by Reprieve.

The group said 37 people were executed by the Saudi government in a single day on April 23, including three who were children when they had committed their alleged crimes.

"This is another bleak landmark for Saudi Arabia by Mohammed bin Salman. The rulers of the kingdom clearly believe they have total impunity to ignore international law when it suits them," said the rights group director. Maya Foa said.

Reprieve & # 39; s The statement noted that the Saudi crown prince, also known as MBS, had said in a televised interview in 2018: "We have tried to minimize (the death penalty) … And we believe it will take a year, maybe a little more, to finish it … We won't get it 100 percent, but to reduce it in a big way. "

However, Reprieve said the number of executions continues to increase under his rule, with four executions already reported this year.

While the oil-rich kingdom embarked on a liberalization campaign, it faced criticism about multiple human rights issues, including arrests of critics, restrictions on women and the 2018 assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

NGOs boycott G20 meetings

Reprieve's statement quoted its director Foa as saying: "A country that tortures and executes children should be an outcast state, not preparing to host the next G20 meeting."

Saudi Arabia took over the rotating G20 (Group of 20) presidency from Japan last year, becoming the first Arab nation to have the prestigious role of organizing the summit of the world's largest industrialized and developing economies.

The next G20 summit is scheduled for November in Riyadh. This week, the kingdom will hold Civil 20 (C20) meetings with civil society groups from all 20 countries.

The C20 was established in 2013 as an official G20 participation group with the aim of ensuring that world leaders listen to the external voices of civil society.

However, three major international NGOs announced Monday that they are boycotting C20 meetings, the Associated Press news agency reported.

In a joint statement, Transparency International, based in Berlin, Amnesty International and CIVICUS, based in Johannesburg, an alliance of civil society organizations and activists, said they were also calling other groups to join their boycott.