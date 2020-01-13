Sassy final with season 11

The Gallagher saga is coming to an end.Shameless It's ending after season 11.
Showtime announced that the acclaimed comedy will return for its final season in the 2020 winter press tour Television Critics Association. William H. Macy Return as Patriarch Frank Gallagher. John wells He also returns as executive producer. The British version of Shameless that the Showtime series is based also ran for 11 seasons.
In addition to Macy, the cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Noel Fisher, Kate Miner Y Christian Isaiah.
Emmy Rossum He previously starred in seasons one and nine. His character, Fiona, Gallagher's older sister, left at the end of the season to start a life outside the family. Other former cast members include Justin Chatwin, Joan Cusack, Isidora Goreshter, Jake McDorman Y Emma Greenwell.
About his career so far, Shameless He has taken home three Emmy Awards, including Cusack's Best Guest Actress in a comedy series. Macy is the only other artist to receive an Emmy nomination for the series.
It is not known if Rossum will return as Fiona. After his departure, Wells said he was hoping Rossum would return to the series.
"I think she will, but you know, I don't know. We will have to see what she wants to do. It has been a pleasure working with her, and she is obviously a very talented actress, but she is also a very talented writer and director, and is interested in explore other things creatively for herself. I hope when I call her to say: "Sure, I will do it here and there, and if not, I will understand her completely and still love her," Wells told Deadline.
Shameless& # 39; goodbye comes when Showtime prepares to say goodbye to Homeland. The drama starred Claire Danes Y Mandy Patinkin It is ending with the eighth season in February 2020. Beau Bridges, Sam Trammell Y Hugh dancy They are ready to appear in the eighth and last season.
