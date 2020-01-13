Sassy final with season 11

The Gallagher saga is coming to an end.Shameless It's ending after season 11.

Showtime announced that the acclaimed comedy will return for its final season in the 2020 winter press tour Television Critics Association. William H. Macy Return as Patriarch Frank Gallagher. John wells He also returns as executive producer. The British version of Shameless that the Showtime series is based also ran for 11 seasons.

In addition to Macy, the cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, Ethan Cutkosky, Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey, Noel Fisher, Kate Miner Y Christian Isaiah.

Emmy Rossum He previously starred in seasons one and nine. His character, Fiona, Gallagher's older sister, left at the end of the season to start a life outside the family. Other former cast members include Justin Chatwin, Joan Cusack, Isidora Goreshter, Jake McDorman Y Emma Greenwell.