Saco de Barcelona Ernesto Valverde: Where did it go wrong for the head coach? The | Soccer news





Ernesto Valverde has been fired after two and a half seasons

Barcelona has separated from Ernesto Valverde despite the fact that the club is the best in the League, but problems have been brewing beneath the surface during his troubled reign.

Valverde met with President Josep Maria Bartomeu on Monday at the club's training ground after the defeat in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Atlético de Madrid.

The talks at the summit were held between director Javier Bordas, chief executive Oscar Grau, technical secretary Eric Abidal and assistant Ramon Planes over the weekend, and now the decision has been made to relieve Valverde of his services.

The irritating way of the defeat against Atlético in Saudi Arabia, leading 2-1 in the last nine minutes just to lose 3-2, has forced the Catalan giants to seek a change in peculiar circumstances.

The confidence in Valverde was exhausted after the defeat against Atlético de Madrid.

Barcelona is at the top of the League by goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, and they advanced to the Champions League the last 16 as winners of the group.

Valverde secured consecutive La Liga titles in his two full seasons in charge, while he also lifted the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in 2018. He signed a new contract last February that will expire this summer, but with the option of extending it for another 12 months

The defeat of Atlético, however, and the way in which the fans of the club in Saudi Arabia booed Valverde in the final whistle, pushed the hierarchy of Barcelona to act now.

Champions League failure

Barcelona succumbed to a surprising defeat of the Champions League in Anfield

The moment of the departure of the former coach of Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol does not point to his failure to get a sixth European Cup, with Barcelona facing Napoli in the last 16 next month, but his record in that competition certainly counted against him.

After losing in goals away from home against Roma in the quarterfinals in 2017 despite winning the first leg 4-1 at Camp Nou, ignominy came last season when the Valverde team delivered a three-way lead goals to lose 4-3 in conjunction with Liverpool in the semifinals

His domestic success was ultimately sour by those European nightmares. Where Pep Guardiola raised the Champions League twice in four seasons, Valverde could not build a side with such mental strength.

Speaking after the Anfield debacle in May 2019, he said: "The most painful thing is to repeat (the mistake) of a year ago."

When they collapsed to defeat Atlético, there were reminders of those collapses in Rome and Liverpool. The growing feeling was that there was more anguish on the continent.

Shabby defensive, missing records

Barcelona has depended too much on Lionel Messi's goals this season

Things have collapsed since the beginning of the year when Wu Lei rescued a late point for Espanyol in his 2-2 derby tie. In a clash from top to bottom, Barcelona was expected to dominate, but they were a shadow of themselves, suffocated by their opponents.

Frenkie de Jong's dismissal was a symptom of how the contest was for visitors, as he was punished for a careless mistake with his poor decision making that forced him to produce a second reserve offense.

The reasoning behind Valverde's appointment in the first place was based on the brilliant references of his teammates in the game. Guardiola, Andrés Iniesta and Luis Enrique hold him in high esteem, but finally the board felt compelled to make a change based on the results.

Frenkie de Jong was ejected during Barcelona's 2-2 draw with Espanyol

A center of the field of Sergio Busquets, De Jong and Ivan Rakitic should be producing better performances, but they have worked on the games this period, and their lack of control of that competition against Espanyol pushed Valverde closer to the exit.

It was the seventh time in 10 away games in the League this season that Barcelona could not keep a goal to zero, with 11 goals received at that time, winning only four times.

Losses in the draws of Athletic Bilbao, Granada and Levante plus in Osasuna, Real Sociedad and Espanyol are improper for a club like Barcelona, ​​regardless of the current challenges in Madrid-based rivals.

More than a club?

Barcelona seeks to have greater control over non-football commitments

The motto of Barcelona – "More than a club,quot; – points out that the Blaugrana becomes a symbol of Catalan culture and Catalan.

But the business ventures of Gerard Piqué in recent years, according to reports, have angered the hierarchy of the club to such an extent that clauses are now inserted in the contracts that curb commitments not related to football.

The center has played an important role in the renewal of the Davis Cup competition in tennis, while also buying a controlling stake in Andorra FC.

Valverde felt harmed by Piqué when the 32-year-old left for Orlando without permission after the Spanish Super Cup in 2019.

The club, in its determination to avoid more high profile setbacks, has acted to protect its image and return the priorities of its players to football.

Was Suárez's injury the straw that broke the glass?

Luis Suarez will be lost four months after undergoing knee surgery

To add salt to the growing wounds, Barcelona confirmed the weekend that striker Luis Suarez will be out for about four months after undergoing surgery on the meniscus of his right knee.

Valverde has depended too much on Suarez and Lionel Messi this season, as the pair represents 24 of his 49 goals in the league (48 percent).

The Uruguayan turns 34 in February, which means that steps will be taken to present plans to find his long-awaited successor. Having Valverde still at the helm with the club at a natural crossroads from the point of view of the search for firepower made no sense.

Ousmane Dembele has suffered a series of injuries since his move of £ 97 million

The Inter Milan striker, Lautaro Martínez, has been linked to the replacement of Suarez, but the Argentine has a release clause of £ 95m (€ 111m) inserted in his contract.

The £ 300 million spent on Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho have not shown good value for money with Valverde, while the club also failed to get Neymar last summer despite its public overtures for the Paris Saint forward -Germain.

Barcelona may have to sell several players to pay another large outlay, not helped by Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, still involved in a dispute for unpaid bonuses.