Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer welcome their second baby together!

Teen Mom celebrities are now parents of two children after they welcomed a girl they called Stella! Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Edwards turned to social media to introduce the youngest member of their family to the world!

It was the new mom who took her favorite platform, Instagram, to announce the happy news that now, little Stella Edwards has joined her little family!

In addition, it also revealed when the baby was born, revealing that it was the first day of the new decade! – How special!

Next to a super cute picture that showed the baby and her dad, Ryan, the proud mother wrote: ‘Welcome to the world, sweet Stella! Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and we were surprised on New Year's Day! What a way to start our year! We are already so in love with her. "

Fans of the reality television couple know they got married in 2017 and in October of the following year, they became the parents of their son Jagger.

In addition, Ryan is also the father of another son named Bentley with his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout.

Similarly, his current wife is the mother of another son, Hudson, from a previous relationship.

In other words, baby Stella is the first girl in the family, so she will surely receive a lot of love from her parents and three older siblings.

The initial announcement that they were going to have another child was made in July last year.

Also, they were planning to leave Teen Mom but ended up staying after all.

Ryan and Mackenzie's relationship has been hot and cold, as they have definitely had some problems as a couple.

But it seems they have done everything possible to make it work and now they are parents of two beautiful babies.

Hopefully, the marriage problems are over for the two stars of Teen Mom. Congratulations Ryan and Mackenzie!



