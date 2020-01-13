Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards of Teen Mom welcome the second child

It's a girl!
Congratulations are in order for Teenage mother stars Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edwards. The couple just received their second child in their small family. Mackenzie confirmed the news through Instagram, welcoming her beautiful girl. Stella Edwards in the mix
"Welcome to the world, sweet Stella!" She captioned a sweet picture with Stella and Ryan. "Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and we were surprised on New Year's Day! What a way to start our year! We're already so in love with her." The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their son. Jagger Edwards in October 2018. Ryan also shares son Bentley Edwards with ex girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie is also the mother of a son named Hudson of a previous relationship.
The couple initially announced that they were pregnant with baby number two in July last year, and although they had plans to leave Teenage mother, the couple has remained in the program.
Over the past decade, Ryan's relationship with his ex and mother of his first child has seen some ups and downs, but fans have observed how they have tried to fix things in the best interest of their son Bentley. Maci married her husband Taylor McKinney in 2016, and the couple has two children together. They welcomed daughter Jayde McKinney in 2015 and then had son Maverick McKinney in 2016
Congratulations to the Edwards for their new bundle of joy!
