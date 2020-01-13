Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards of Teen Mom welcome the second child

It's a girl!

Congratulations are in order for Teenage mother stars Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edwards. The couple just received their second child in their small family. Mackenzie confirmed the news through Instagram, welcoming her beautiful girl. Stella Edwards in the mix

"Welcome to the world, sweet Stella!" She captioned a sweet picture with Stella and Ryan. "Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and we were surprised on New Year's Day! What a way to start our year! We're already so in love with her." The couple married in 2017 and welcomed their son. Jagger Edwards in October 2018. Ryan also shares son Bentley Edwards with ex girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie is also the mother of a son named Hudson of a previous relationship.

The couple initially announced that they were pregnant with baby number two in July last year, and although they had plans to leave Teenage mother, the couple has remained in the program.