Russians hacked the Ukrainian gas company in the center of political trial

With President Trump facing a political trial for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter Biden, Russian hackers have been boring the Ukrainian gas company in the center of the issue, according to security experts

Piracy attempts against Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company whose board of directors served Hunter Biden, began in early November, as news about the Bidens, Ukraine and the prosecution dominated the news in the United States.

It is still unclear what hackers found, or precisely what they were looking for. But experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians may be looking for potentially shameful material about the Bidens, the same kind of information Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, triggering a chain of events that led to his political trial.

Russian tactics are strikingly similar to what US intelligence agencies say was the hacking of emails from Russia by Hillary Clinton's campaign president and the National Democratic Committee during the 2016 presidential campaign. In that case, a Once they had the emails, the Russians used trolls to extend and rotate the material, and built an echo chamber to expand its effect.