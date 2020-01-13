Rugby Football League is confident that Prince Harry will continue as a sponsor | Rugby League News





The Duke of Sussex attended the final of the Challenge Cup between St Helens and Warrington Wolves in Wembley last August

The Rugby Football League is confident that the Duke of Sussex will continue to fulfill his role as sponsor.

Prince Harry's first public engagement since the announcement that he and Meghan plan to forge new roles for them will host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup draw at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

Beyond that, their duties remain unclear, and the Queen issued a statement on Monday saying that the royal family "respects and understands,quot; the couple's desire for a "new life,quot; and it has been agreed "there will be a period of transition "in which they will live in Canada and the United Kingdom.

But RFL Executive Chairman Ralph Rimmer is optimistic and Harry will keep his participation in the rugby league.

"In light of everything that happened recently, we are truly honored that the Prince makes the draw," Rimmer said at a press conference at the launch of the RFL season in Huddersfield.

"He has been an excellent patron since the moment he crossed the door two and a half years ago.

"Of course, there will be the eyes and ears of the world's media at that event (Thursday) and I suppose the event will benefit from that."

"As far as I understand, there will be some clarification, let's see how your sponsorship works after that.

"We have not had anything negative about the Palace regarding our sponsorship, but there are many wheels spinning, let's see how it turns out.

"I have high hopes. As far as I know, although all bets are canceled, I think their sponsorships will remain, but that could change."

Harry has worked with the England team since he succeeded The Queen as an RFL sponsor in 2017 and presented the Challenge Cup at Wembley last August.

"I would say that he has been enormously genuine in what he has done," Rimmer said.

"When we first learned that he would become our employer, I contacted his office to ask if he could present the cup.

"The answer was that he not only wanted to appear the first day and present the cup, he wanted to do a job within the sport that would make him more genuine before reaching that point."

"He has done things in the community, some work at Headingley and some work with the England Performance Unit."

"When we reached the World Cup final, he produced a video that we did not request, which we show internally.

"It was a great job and every deal I had with him shows him as a completely decent person who seems to have an affinity with the sport."

"His office was smart enough to understand that he had to develop an understanding of the sport before entering the public windows for it."

"I think he did it by going on stage and mentioning us, that's worth a lot."

Australia coach Mal Meninga believes that the organizers managed a blow to persuade Harry to hold Thursday's draw.

He told NRL.com: "Having a member of the Royal Family involved is prestigious and says a lot about how much rugby league is starting to take off in Europe."