Rudy Gobert says the hot Utah Jazz can get even better | NBA News

Although the Utah Jazz are at their best in two years, their center Rudy Gobert believes they can improve a lot.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points and Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds when the Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday for their ninth consecutive victory.















1:53



Bojan Bogdanovic scored 31 points to lead the Utah Jazz in his ninth consecutive victory, a 127-116 victory over the Washington Wizards



Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the 14th time in 15 games and reach a tie for second place in the Western Conference with the Denver Nuggets.

"It's pretty good, but we feel we can be much better," Gobert said. "The goal is not only to be second in the West, but to be the best team in the West at the end of the playoffs."

Jordan Clarkson added 17 of his 23 points in the second half for Jazz, one of six players in double figures, as the team's leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, retired due to illness.

"Obviously, Donovan is one of our key guys, so there will always be a lot of adjustments, a little different from any player's," said Jazz coach Quin Snyder. "I thought our boys did a very good job of absorbing that collectively."

















1:10



Highlights of the Utah Jazz's visit to the Washington Wizards in week 12 of the NBA



Utah's nine-game streak aligns exactly with Clarkson's arrival in a Cleveland exchange on December 24. His 23 points exceeded his previous record for Utah of 20 twice.

"He made some huge plays, throughout the game, but especially at the end," Gobert said. "Upon reaching the edge, receiving a foul, finding the way open, he did a tremendous job."

Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing five games with pain in his right leg.

The Jazz opened the last quarter in a 14-5 race to increase its lead to 11. Washington would close it three times, but Gobert's three mates in the last four minutes helped seal the victory.

"(Gobert) does a good job with only seven feet and using his arms and length to his advantage," Beal said.

NBA analysts Brian Shaw and Kevin McHale gave their reaction to Utah's victory at Gametime.

















3:19



Kevin McHale says that Utah's winning streak has been fueled by excellent external shots and praises Joe Ingles's external threat since entering the initial lineup



Shaw praised the impact of Clarkson since he came to Jazz: "It has been his goal hit, most of the time since the bench. I trained him a couple of years ago in Los Angeles. He is a natural scorer who always plays in attack mode You can get to the basket and the free throw line. I think it was exactly what Jazz needed. "

McHale said Utah's improved shot has been vital in his winning career.

"On this winning streak, they are shooting almost 52 percent from the field. They are knocking down 41 percent of their three-point shots. The offensive is really clicking. Their shooters are making shots and Joe English has been a great creator. of game,quot;. ," he said.

"When you start throwing that ball around the perimeter and you get open shots, they are shooting down all three and shooting as well as anyone."

"I like the fact that English fits (in the initial line-up) much better than Mike Conley, in terms of being a facilitator. He doesn't have the flashy numbers but he plays the same way every night. They generate a pot loaded with open shots and they are doing them. They have a good offensive rhythm. "

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.