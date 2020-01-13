Roddy Ricch rules Billboard 200, prevents Justin Bieber from taking first place in Hot 100

The rapper becomes the first artist to lead Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously from Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper with the soundtrack album & # 39; Shallow & # 39; and & # 39; A Star Is Born & # 39 ;.

This week is surely a good week for Roddy ricch. His debut album, "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," is back at number 1 on Billboard 200 with 97,000 equivalent album units obtained in the week ending January 9, according to Nielsen Music.

In addition to topping the weekly list of albums, Roddy is in the top of the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to his single "The Box" which gets 68.2 million broadcasts in the United States. In doing so, the rapper successfully maintains a strong contender, Justin Bieber& # 39; Yummy & # 39 ;, which opens in n. 2 with 29.3 million transmissions. In addition, he becomes the first artist to lead both Hot 100 and Billboard 200 from Lady Gaga Y Bradley Cooper with "Shallow" and "A star has been born"soundtrack album.

Returning to the Billboard 200 list, most of the rest of the top ten are albums that had previously resided in first place. From number 2 is Post Malone& # 39; Hollywood & # 39; s Bleeding & # 39; which sold 65,000 units, followed by Harry Styles& # 39; "Thin line" at number 3 with 49,000 units. Travis Scott (II)of the project Jackboys, meanwhile, he has to see his self-titled album fall to No. 4 with 47,000 units in his second week.

Behind him is "Frozen II"soundtrack album, which ranks number 5 with 42,000 units. Dababy"Kirk" amounts to number 6 with 41,000 units, while Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going?" go down to number 7 with 38,000 units. As for Young thugIn "So Much Fun", the record drops one place to No. 8 with 35,000 units.

Summer walkerThe debut album "Over It" is ranked number 9 with 30,000 units, such as Bar waveThe new album "Ghetto Gospel" returns to its peak number 10 with 27,000 units.