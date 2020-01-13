Rob Burrow: Reflections on a day when the rugby league and Leeds teamed up to help the Rhinos legend | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML1397eb2b66fb6ef1dc341ff94414abe59% %MINIFYHTML1397eb2b66fb6ef1dc341ff94414abe510%





Kevin Sinfield hugs Rob Burrow during an emotional day at Headlingley

I have worked in the sport for some time, but I have never witnessed anything like what happened at Headingley on Sunday afternoon.

I think we all knew that something special was going to happen this weekend, but I doubt anyone could be prepared for what happened.

The emotion, the relationship. I have never seen anything like it in my life.

It was the testimony of Jamie Jones-Buchanan. For those who do not know JJB, he is a kind, positive and extremely generous person, so it may not be surprising that he shares his special day with his former teammate and close friend, Rob Burrow.

When Burrow was diagnosed with the rare and incurable motor neuron disease last month, he shook the entire rugby league community.

Burrow, recently diagnosed with motor neuron disease, played the last five minutes in Headingley

And it was that community that came out strongly on Sunday in an attempt to raise money for one of the club's greats.

More than 20,000 fans, an exhausted Headingley, presented themselves as one to witness a bit of history.

The game between Leeds and Bradford was a pre-season friendly. Leeds won it 34-10.

It was entertaining, showing some great successes and decent attempts, but the crowded stadium was not really there for rugby, which they were waiting to deploy in the final stages.

Leeds and Bradford met Sunday with Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan sharing the center stage

With 11 minutes left, JJB would make its appearance. And three minutes later, with enthusiastic applause, Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock, Danny McGuire and Kylie Leuluai would join the striker who retires in the field.

But it was five minutes before the strongest joy came.

The Headingley with all the tickets sold out stood up, and with one voice they sang "There is only one Rob Burrow,quot;.

With the clock tightened, Burrow, 37, joined a moment that will never be forgotten.

Burrow, tearful, continued to hug each and every one of his former teammates whom he calls "best friends."

It was a moment we never thought we would see again.

"What can you say to that? I just hope they know that I would do the same for them," Burrow said.

After the game, when he spoke with Jones Buchanan, he expressed it perfectly and said: "In times of adversity, when things have been difficult, the boys have never abandoned or left anyone behind."

"It's about team spirit. Whatever happens now, in a billion years, nobody can change what this group has accomplished."

Maybe Sunday was one of his greatest achievements.