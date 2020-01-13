Rihanna denies asking Shaggy for an audition for her new album

%MINIFYHTMLcb0066111c098a0de62c4895510d6fcc9% %MINIFYHTMLcb0066111c098a0de62c4895510d6fcc10%

The creator of hits & # 39; Stay & # 39; Make things clear by stating that he asked the dancehall artist to go through the selection process to appear on his next album.

Rihanna He cleared the air amid the rumors that she asked Woolly audition for your new album. "We're working on an album, not on a talent show, so why would she (Rihanna) require Shaggy or any other artist to audition?" His representative said in Jamaica Irie FM.

The dancehall musician said earlier that RiRi's camp approached him and offered him the opportunity to collaborate with her, but he rejected it because he needed to go through a selection process.

"They approached me for the Rihanna project, yes," he said. "There are many excellent people involved, but for me I didn't need to audition to be on the record, I leave it to the younger ones. But from what I heard, it should be good."

The people of RiRi denied their claims and insisted that they not approach him. It was he who contacted her first, they said. "After Rihanna had already gathered all the material for the album, Shaggy contacted her to ask her to be part of the album. She explained that the album was very complete and that they were only working on mixing, mastering and deciding which songs I really use. ", explained the representative.

"However, she invited him to send some materials to see if it fit the flow of the album. In no way was he asking for an audition, he was turning more on his way to get it on the album."

"We hope Shaggy comes out and lets fans know the true truth because we all know that you can't trust the media in general and especially the entertainment media. They will twist someone’s stories to get the most viewers," He added his camp.

"Rihanna loves the people of Jamaica, loves Reggae fans and loves Reggae music since her career has proven and nothing can change that."