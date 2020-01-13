RHOA: Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley rejoin after the recent Dennis scandal: social networks are not here for it

The separation and reunion of Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley is a great story for the current season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. However, Sunday's particular episode could not be transmitted at a worse time.

If you haven't been following the recent delivery, Dennis cheated on Porsha while carrying her baby. The couple went to therapy where he finally confessed and Williams decided that she wants to fight for her family.

During the drama, Mckinley asked him to return his engagement ring. Now that they have decided to reconcile, he went to Toronto to surprise his baby's mother and asked him to marry him again.

Spoiler alert: she said yes.

It would be a beautiful story if the hot dog seller was not recently seen receiving food in the middle of the night with four mysterious women, one who claimed he got into his DM.

Seeing that Porsha and Dennis reconcile, but knowing that he was seen with women at 4 AM last week. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/GM7Th5N22w – MarioKiki (@mariokiki) January 13, 2020

Twitter was not happy with Porsha's decision to recover the ring.

A viewer tweeted: Den Did Dennis cheat on Porsha while she was pregnant, blame him for cheating on her, return the ring and then propose the same ring he returned? I guess. & # 39;

Another added: viendo I see that Porsha and Dennis reconcile but knowing that he was seen with women at 4 AM last week.

"Dennis did all this, just to fool Porsha again #RHOA," added a viewer.

Another fan commented: Den It must be Dennis making this speech that HE plans to do everything possible to make this relationship work, and that HE is dedicated to the future of the relationship … No Porsha #RHOA. "

So far, all Porsha has said about Dennis' latest rumors was that he wasn't going to let anything ruin his year.

Meanwhile, Mckinley posted a question in his Instagram story that said: "Can't I eat?"



