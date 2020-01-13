Renee Zellweger used Dior for the Critics & # 39; Choice Awards and played it safe again

Renee Zellweger has been sweeping the awards and used Dior Haute Couture when she received the best actress award at the Critics ’Choice Awards on Sunday. One of the favorites of the black dresses, Renee has used the color in multiple awards shows this year and on Monday morning, January 13, 2020, it was announced that Renee was also nominated for best actress Oscar. Renee has surprised audiences worldwide after returning to the scene of the film after a six-year break and offering a phenomenal performance like Judy Garland in the film. Judy. Renee goes to the Oscars as a favorite and people wonder what she will wear.

Designed by Petra Flannery, Renee made recent news when she chose a light blue Armani dress for the Golden Globes awards. For the Critics ’Choice Awards, Renee decided to keep things reduced and did not wear extravagant jewelry with her outfits, but chose a piece of choice: a David Webb bracelet.

The awards are a time when people choose to wear the most elegant and elaborate dresses and jewelry, and it is also a good time to showcase the latest styles of designers. For Renee, however; He seems to feel more comfortable playing safe on the red carpet instead of making dramatic statements.

Fans know that Renee is an incredibly talented actress and that the awards focus on her work, rather than on her appearance, but many say on social media that Renee is playing too safe.

She continues to wear solid colors and is not making up for the three black dresses she has worn with anything flashy or flashy, like a bold necklace in vibrant colors.

In fact, fans are praying for Renee to bring her appearance to life and take the time to enjoy the glory she is surrounded with at the moment.

You can see a photo of Renee Zellweger on the Critics red carpet & # 39; Choice below.

Renee chose another black dress for the AARP Awards. He wore Louis Vuitton.

What do you think of the fashion of the red carpet of Renee Zellweger? Do you think you need to break other colors or do you like solid black?

Ad

Would you like to see Renee jazz with some brightly colored jewels like a large turquoise necklace or other striking piece?



Post views:

0 0