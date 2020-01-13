Remembering that MC Hammer's U can't touch this 30 years later

Even if you've never put on a pair of parachute pants, you know the words:
But would it make you stop (hammer time) in your tracks to learn that MC Hammer's seminal track came out exactly 30 years ago?
Stanley Kirk Burrell was able to avoid the most damaging influences that roamed his neighborhood in East Oakland thanks to his mother, a secretary and matriarch of eight children. As he put it to Maria Shriver In a 1990 interview, "I know how hard he worked to keep us as a single mother and I knew it would break his heart to discover that one of his children was involved in some aspect related to drugs." He tried his luck in professional baseball, but struck out thanks to what his father called inability to hit a curved ball. Then, after a stab at the community college, he enlisted in the United States Navy.
After a period of several years as a third-class noncommissioned officer, he returned home with the kind of discipline necessary to achieve his new dream: to become a world class artist. He already had the stage name of his days as a hitter for the Oakland Athletics, right fielder of the All-Star Game Reggie Jackson having kindly compared it to Hammerin & # 39; Hank Aaron. And he had borrowed cash from the athletes. Mike Davis Y Dwayne Murphy.
Then he formed Bustin & # 39; Records and began working selling albums from the back of his car. His self-released debut in 1986, Feel my power, moved 60,000 copies. Repackaged as Let's get it going Two years later, as his first official album with the new Capitol Records label, he earned him three of the 10 best singles.
He then hit the gold, as in the type of metal found in his oversized chains, with "U Can't Touch This,quot;. Introduced in The Arsenio Show Hall before its release on January 13, 1990, the song's base riff rose completely from Rick James"Super Freak," which said Hammer would have a blow to his hands, but also cost him dearly in a lawsuit for copyright infringement later that year. However, the words (rapped, because he certainly couldn't sing), the energetic and non-stop dance movements, the audacity and, of course, the multicolored Hammer pants were completely his.
"On the Superfest tour (1989), Cop (Brown) and indirectly compete to make a great show, "he recalled Entertainment Weekly in 2010. "At that time, Bobby had a van with a crown on top, because he called his album King of the stage. I remember saying: & # 39; Hi, Bobby, you're the king of the stage right now. But I will need the keys of the van. And he laughed and I laughed, and about a year later he was giving me a Grammy. "
The single, and the third album that accompanies it, Please, hammer, don't hurt them He launched him to success as the first hip hop artist to reach diamond status (that would be 10 million copies sold). It also earned him two MTV Video Music Awards, four Grammys and gave him the necessary validation to rule out complaints that his songs were too heavy to make him a true rapper.
"Well, in an inevitable aspect, yes, and that is the fact that I do not sing. I am not singing my lyrics. I am rapping. But in all other aspects, the answer is no. I am not a rapper. It entertains me," He told Shriver the former Christian rap artist, known for keeping his lyrics clean. "I say that in, without wanting to say any disrespect to other rappers or other rap artists. I just say, if you want to continue saying that what you are is pure rap and so on, it's fine, you have that, you can have that. You take the Chevrolet, I'll take the Mercedes. "
As Shriver put it in his broadcast, "almost without help, rap has become the main pop of the 90s."
Of course, with the benefit of hindsight, we know how the next three decades would develop. After governing directly in the 90s with his exaggerated stadium shows and impressive movements, the "2 Legit 2 Quit,quot; artist declared bankruptcy in 1996, becoming the pop star's warning story of what happens when You are not good at money management.
Once it was worth about $ 33 million reported, it ruined everything by building a $ 30 million house complete with theater, baseball diamond and multiple tennis courts, employing a large staff ("I not only took the money and said: & # 39; I want to be a blessing myself. "I took my money and employed 200 people in my community. Sometimes I had a payroll of one million dollars a month," he said. Oprah.com in 2012) and, of course, resolving some important demands. With little defense, he ended up giving James a co-writing credit and half the royalties of his massive success.
And yet, the 56-year-old has said he doesn't regret it.
"Some people ask me sometimes, would I go back and change things?" he said. "They are amazed by my response. My true and true answer is that I would not change a thing. I really believe in the butterfly effect. Which means that if I change one thing, everything else changes. I lose the children I have now." I lose the relationships I have now. I lose the peace I have now. So I am very happy with my decision. "
Because, as a result, he did quite well by himself. Of course, the 40,000-square-foot golden mansion overlooking the neighborhood of his childhood disappeared (sold at a drastically reduced price of $ 5.3 million in 1997), but he has shown that he has many, well, tools for success.
These days, the father of five children (with 34-year-old wife, Stephanie) is a kind of trade of all kinds, preaching and officiating the weddings of friends as an ordained minister, giving new media conferences at universities such as Harvard, Stanford and Oxford and exploring the world of artificial intelligence. "We are working on something that is really exciting in the AI space," he swore to ABC News in 2016.
He also slyly invested in several start-up companies, having grown interest in space while making music videos in the early 1990s. "If you watch YouTube, you'll see me there when their (offices) were on top of a pizzeria and they only had three or four computers, "he said.
And although he told ABC News that he rejects several offers a day, he has lent his name to some companies, giving us one of the best celebrity recognition concerts of all time when he appeared in a 2016 commercial for 3M Command Strips, instructing A woman to "stop the hammer time,quot; and use the strips to hang pictures of the mark in place to avoid nail holes in her wall.
"I thought it was fun and a natural fit," he explained when signing. "Hammer, hating nails … I said: & # 39; Yes, we can do this & # 39;".
Because by the way, he still can Do this, maintaining a gymnastic and dance schedule that allowed you to be in top form last year on your Hammer & # 39; s House Party Tour. Organizing a rotation of other popular acts of the 90s, including En Vogue, Sir Mix-A-LotKid & # 39; n Play Sisqo, Doug E. Fresh, Tone Loc, Montell jordan and 2 Live Crew was a way to recognize the album and the single that brought it to fame.
"I felt like with Please, hammer don't hurt them turning 30 next year is a specific milestone, "he explained to HipHopDX in November. "I knew that when that anniversary came, I wanted to celebrate it in a particular way. Then, the House Party would be like warming up the celebration of Please, hammer don't hurt them, the 30th anniversary. "
As for his brave proclamation 30 years ago to Shriver, he more or less supports her.
"Today I would say artist, but I would also use the word artist, more complete artist. Because you know, rap is literally an aspect," he told the media. "There are people who are very good rapping and call themselves lyricists. They are good in the verse and may not be good at choosing rhythms. They may not be good at production. They may not be good at mixing. They may not be good to act in. They may not be good at making a show. Other 10 things may be missing. But they are good at rapping the verse, but you may never remember a song they do because they may not be good at writing choirs, right? Then , what I wanted to be, from the beginning, was a complete artist. I want to rap, do production, put on a show, melodies, choirs, harmony, everything that constitutes being an artist. Me, that amounts to great entertainment. "