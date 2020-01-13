Remembering that MC Hammer's U can't touch this 30 years later

Then he formed Bustin & # 39; Records and began working selling albums from the back of his car. His self-released debut in 1986, Feel my power, moved 60,000 copies. Repackaged as Let's get it going Two years later, as his first official album with the new Capitol Records label, he earned him three of the 10 best singles.

He then hit the gold, as in the type of metal found in his oversized chains, with "U Can't Touch This,quot;. Introduced in The Arsenio Show Hall before its release on January 13, 1990, the song's base riff rose completely from Rick James"Super Freak," which said Hammer would have a blow to his hands, but also cost him dearly in a lawsuit for copyright infringement later that year. However, the words (rapped, because he certainly couldn't sing), the energetic and non-stop dance movements, the audacity and, of course, the multicolored Hammer pants were completely his.

"On the Superfest tour (1989), Cop (Brown) and indirectly compete to make a great show, "he recalled Entertainment Weekly in 2010. "At that time, Bobby had a van with a crown on top, because he called his album King of the stage. I remember saying: & # 39; Hi, Bobby, you're the king of the stage right now. But I will need the keys of the van. And he laughed and I laughed, and about a year later he was giving me a Grammy. "