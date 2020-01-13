Remembering J.Lo's cookies in The Boy Next Door, 5 years later

How Alanis Morrissette once he sang: it's a bit ironic.
The same day Jennifer Lopez He was rudely snubbed by the Oscars, not getting a nomination for possibly the best performance of his career in the 2019 years Hustlers, one of the other films of the superstar, less well received, celebrates its fifth anniversary.
Made for only $ 4 million, the low-budget thriller told a fairly simple story. J.Lo plays Claire, a sad mother, recently separated but still hot, whose romance with her teenage son's new best friend, played by Ryan Guzman, quickly goes from smoking to creepy when he becomes obsessed with her. But The boy next door It quickly became a must after the first trailer came out, and had all the elements that indicated that it was destined to become such a bad-good-good classic on the same line as a Brilliantine or Showgirls.
Of course, there is the plot of the Lifetime TV movie of everything. Then there is Guzmán, after 27 years, playing as a high school student. There were flashes of sex scenes that would get infinite coverage over Lopez's most revealing moments on screen. ("Hold me the cane,quot;, we assume that J.Lo would tell those headlines now.) Oh, and that dialogue, including the infamous, "I love your mother's cookies." Five years later, it still makes us scream with joy. (And it makes us want a chocolate chip cookie, but when do we not crave a chocolate chip cookie?)
And when the movie finally premiered months later, making its world debut in Miami on January 13, it didn't disappoint. In fact, he added to that madness, with the complete line of cookies that now includes: "I love your mother's cookies. I could eat them all day." And then Noah (Guzman) bites while looking at Claire, its meaning is clear as the day when her teenage son, incredibly clueless and naive, eats his own treat without realizing it. It was bold. It was hilarious. It was crazy. It was horrible. It was fascinating.
Cookies quickly converted The boy next doorIt's a thing. And the cast began to notice the reaction to sexual advances through delicious baked goods online.
"We are all picking that up. I think The boy next door it could be a cookie ad, "Guzmán told Vulture." I will begin to rename myself as the Cookie Monster. (Laughter) "(Finally and unfortunately he didn't change his brand).
But the best part? Guzman said he improvised the line that will live in film history for generations to come.
"I didn't realize that it was a theme throughout the movie, but obviously the line that came to the trailer and that people started talking about was & # 39; I love your mother's cookies & # 39 ;, that it was improvised by me, "he revealed. . "I didn't know if it was going to sound ridiculous, but the director seemed to love it. And Jennifer didn't make any cookies during this movie. They were all prefabricated and I didn't eat much during the movie, but I tell her. Now I'm eating a lot of cookies because everyone they think I can't stop eating cookies. "
As Claire would say in the movie: she is a poet.
Given cookies, the first edition of Homer The Iliad (something that Noah really gives Claire, truly one of the funniest accessories in the history of the movies) and various absurdities of everything, you can only imagine how critics responded to the Rob cohendirected by the film, which received only 11 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
"One of the stupidest movies ever made," the Times UK shouted. Meanwhile, Reel Views said: "It is misdirected, poorly edited and presents some of the most unconvincing performances on this side of a soup commercial." (What a victory for Progresso!) "In the end, it's not very funny, but at least it's over," the Seattle Times promised.
But it was the San Francisco Chronicle that raised something that many people had been asking: "No one knows why Lopez decided to make this movie inept and infested with clichés."
J.Lo, take it.
"It's a very, very funny movie," Lopez told Buzzfeed in 2015. "When I read the script, I thought," Oh, it will be a roller coaster. "But what made it good was that it had a really credible setup. I just I felt like, "I have this girl. I know this woman, this person at this time in her life, feeling undesirable, discarding, trying to discover:" I stay? Should I go? ; Being so scared and despised (when) someone comes and fills that void and helps you feel wanted again, and then makes a big mistake, crossing that line: we all do things like that. It was very human, very real. "
And that is why everyone loves J.Lo.
