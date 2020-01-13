Remembering J.Lo's cookies in The Boy Next Door, 5 years later

How Alanis Morrissette once he sang: it's a bit ironic.

The same day Jennifer Lopez He was rudely snubbed by the Oscars, not getting a nomination for possibly the best performance of his career in the 2019 years Hustlers, one of the other films of the superstar, less well received, celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Made for only $ 4 million, the low-budget thriller told a fairly simple story. J.Lo plays Claire, a sad mother, recently separated but still hot, whose romance with her teenage son's new best friend, played by Ryan Guzman, quickly goes from smoking to creepy when he becomes obsessed with her. But The boy next door It quickly became a must after the first trailer came out, and had all the elements that indicated that it was destined to become such a bad-good-good classic on the same line as a Brilliantine or Showgirls.

Of course, there is the plot of the Lifetime TV movie of everything. Then there is Guzmán, after 27 years, playing as a high school student. There were flashes of sex scenes that would get infinite coverage over Lopez's most revealing moments on screen. ("Hold me the cane,quot;, we assume that J.Lo would tell those headlines now.) Oh, and that dialogue, including the infamous, "I love your mother's cookies." Five years later, it still makes us scream with joy. (And it makes us want a chocolate chip cookie, but when do we not crave a chocolate chip cookie?)